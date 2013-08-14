Edition:
Clashes over Jewish grave

<p>An Ultra-Orthodox protester protects himself as Israeli police (not pictured) fire a water cannon to disperse protesters during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem, August 14, 2013. Ultra-Orthodox protesters clashed with police and other security forces in the town of Beit Shemesh to prevent work from taking place at a construction site they believe contains ancient graves. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox protesters look on during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner</p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox protester kneels as a mounted Israeli policeman disperses protesters during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox protesters walk as Israeli police (not pictured) fire a water cannon to disperse them during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox protesters protect themselves as they are sprayed by an Israeli police water cannon during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner</p>

<p>An Israeli policeman drags an ultra-Orthodox man during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

<p>Israeli border policemen carry an ultra-Orthodox protester during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner</p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox man looks at Israeli policemen as they ride horses during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

<p>Israeli policemen drag ultra-Orthodox protesters during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

<p>Israeli policemen scuffle with an ultra-Orthodox protester during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

<p>Israeli border policemen and private security personnel (R) carry an ultra-Orthodox protester during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner</p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox protester prays during clashes with Israeli policemen (not pictured) in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox protester lies on the ground during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox protesters pray during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner</p>

<p>An Israeli policeman drags an ultra-Orthodox protester during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

