Clashes over Jewish grave
An Ultra-Orthodox protester protects himself as Israeli police (not pictured) fire a water cannon to disperse protesters during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem, August 14, 2013. Ultra-Orthodox protesters clashed with police and...more
An Ultra-Orthodox protester protects himself as Israeli police (not pictured) fire a water cannon to disperse protesters during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem, August 14, 2013. Ultra-Orthodox protesters clashed with police and other security forces in the town of Beit Shemesh to prevent work from taking place at a construction site they believe contains ancient graves. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox protesters look on during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox protesters look on during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
An ultra-Orthodox protester kneels as a mounted Israeli policeman disperses protesters during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An ultra-Orthodox protester kneels as a mounted Israeli policeman disperses protesters during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ultra-Orthodox protesters walk as Israeli police (not pictured) fire a water cannon to disperse them during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ultra-Orthodox protesters walk as Israeli police (not pictured) fire a water cannon to disperse them during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ultra-Orthodox protesters protect themselves as they are sprayed by an Israeli police water cannon during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox protesters protect themselves as they are sprayed by an Israeli police water cannon during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
An Israeli policeman drags an ultra-Orthodox man during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Israeli policeman drags an ultra-Orthodox man during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli border policemen carry an ultra-Orthodox protester during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
Israeli border policemen carry an ultra-Orthodox protester during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
An ultra-Orthodox man looks at Israeli policemen as they ride horses during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An ultra-Orthodox man looks at Israeli policemen as they ride horses during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli policemen drag ultra-Orthodox protesters during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli policemen drag ultra-Orthodox protesters during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli policemen scuffle with an ultra-Orthodox protester during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli policemen scuffle with an ultra-Orthodox protester during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli border policemen and private security personnel (R) carry an ultra-Orthodox protester during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
Israeli border policemen and private security personnel (R) carry an ultra-Orthodox protester during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
An ultra-Orthodox protester prays during clashes with Israeli policemen (not pictured) in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An ultra-Orthodox protester prays during clashes with Israeli policemen (not pictured) in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An ultra-Orthodox protester lies on the ground during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
An ultra-Orthodox protester lies on the ground during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox protesters pray during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox protesters pray during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
An Israeli policeman drags an ultra-Orthodox protester during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Israeli policeman drags an ultra-Orthodox protester during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Next Slideshows
Fidel Castro turns 87
Largely out of sight but not out of mind, the former Cuban leader reaches his 87th birthday.
War on Malaria
An experimental malaria vaccine which has proved highly effective in early-stage clinical trials is raising hope in the global effort to combat the deadly...
Sinkhole swallows Florida resort
A sinkhole collapses at a resort near Walt Disney World.
Mali votes
Poll workers count votes in Mali's high stakes presidential runoff.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.