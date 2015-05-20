Class of 2015
Graduate Robert McConnel asks President Obama to strike a "James Bond" pose during the 134th Commencement Exercises of the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A graduating student yawns during USC's Commencement Ceremony at University of Southern California in Los Angeles, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Graduates toss their caps in the air at the closing of the 134th Commencement Exercises of the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut May 20, 2015. President Obama attended the ceremony and delivered a speech on climate change....more
Graduating students take a selfie following USC's Commencement Ceremony at University of Southern California in Los Angeles, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kanye West poses for a photograph before receiving an honorary doctorate degree from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago during their annual commencement ceremony in Chicago, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Graduates attend commencement at University of California, Berkeley in Berkeley, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Holly Birchfield plays a trivia game with movie titles against a fellow graduate during commencement at University of California, Berkeley in Berkeley, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A graduate waits for commencement to begin at University of California, Berkeley, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Graduates attend commencement at University of California, Berkeley, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
People listen as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a commencement address to the graduating class at Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, South Dakota, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Graduates attend commencement at University of California, Berkeley, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Graduating students walks to their seats during USC's Commencement Ceremony at University of Southern California in Los Angeles, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Graduates arrive for commencement at the University of California, Berkeley, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A graduate runs to join classmates during commencement at University of California, Berkeley, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Honorary degree recipient and recording artist Julio Iglesias cheers as the students perform the finale of the Berklee College of Music's Commencement Concert in Boston, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Nicholas Ng carries a figurine of himself while attending commencement at University of California, Berkeley, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Graduates arrive for commencement at University of California, Berkeley, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Graduate Ellie Wu and President Obama give a thumbs up during the 134th Commencement Exercises of the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Honorary degree recipient and entertainer Dee Dee Bridgewater is recognized during Berklee College of Music's Commencement Concert in Boston, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Business major Stanford Stickney cheers during commencement at the University of California, Berkeley, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
People stand for the national anthem before President Obama delivers a commencement address to the graduating class at Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, South Dakota, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Graduating students cheer during USC's Commencement Ceremony at University of Southern California in Los Angeles, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
