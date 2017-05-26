Class of 2017
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers the commencement address at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Graduating seniors react during Commencement ceremonies at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Trump poses onstage with graduate Erin Reynolds after she received her U.S. Coast Guard Academy diploma during commencement ceremonies in New London, Connecticut. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Entertainer Oprah Winfrey receives an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree during Commencement ceremonies at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Graduating students from the School of Education cheer as they receive their degrees during the 366th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives for commencement at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Students watch Commencement ceremonies from an overhead window at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A senior with "Infinite Possibilities" written on her cap waits to graduate during Commencement at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Graduating senior, and previous graduate of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy in South Africa, Morgan Mpungose waits for at Commencement ceremonies at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Scientist Erin O'Shea holds up her honorary Doctor of Science degree during Commencement ceremonies at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Engineering senior Chloe M. Lee reacts as Bachelor of Science Degrees are conferred during Commencement at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Harvard University President Drew Faust (C) congratulates students after they received their degrees during the 366th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ensigns toss their caps into the air upon the completion of the United States Coast Guard Academy Commencement Ceremony in New London, Connecticut. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Senior Natalie Larson (R) helps position senior Alicia Bowling's hood before Commencement ceremonies at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Composer John Williams gives a thumbs up to the "Din and Tonics" a capella group after they sang for Williams' honorary Doctor of Music degree during the 366th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian...more
Founding president of the Cheyenne and Arapahoe Tribal College Henrietta Mann reacts after receiving an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree during Commencement ceremonies at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Honorary degree recipients actor James Earl Jones and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg react as Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutoujian adjourns the 366th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian...more
Engineering senior Alex Widstrand waits to receive her Bachelor of Science Degree during Commencement at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Figure skater Michelle Kwan points to her honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree during Commencement ceremonies at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New graduates leave the Quad following Commencement ceremonies at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
