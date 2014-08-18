Classic cars of California
A 1958 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Scaglietti Spyder is displayed on the 17th hole during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. The Concours tops a week-long celebration of automobiles and...more
TV personality Jay Leno rides a 1930 Bohmerland motorcycle around the grounds during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
An award sits on the driver's seat of a 1961 Ferrari 250 TRI61 Fantuzzi Spyder during the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Jon Shirley wins the Best of Show at the Concours d'Elegance with his 1954 Ferrari 375 MM Scaglietti Coupe in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
An entrant sits in his 1902 Toledo Model A Stanhope Ranabout during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A 1959 Ferrari 250 TR59 Fantuzzi Spyder is judged during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Guests sit with a row of champagne bottles during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
TV personality Jay Leno rides a 1964 Zweirad Union Kavalier Type 115 motorcycle around the grounds during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A 1928 Maserati Tipo 26 Monoposto is parked on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
People walk past a Delahaye Cabriolet (L) and a 1955 Ferrari 250 GT Europa during the Tour d'Elegance in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Sisters Minerva (L) and Octavia Miller sit on the running board of a 1928 Chrysler Imperial Traveler LeBaron Phaeton during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Jon Shirley (2nd R) stands next to his 1954 Ferrari 375 MM Scaglietti Coupe after winning the Best of Show award at the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A 1960 Maserati Tipo 61 Spyder is prepared for the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Guests attend the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
An entrant sits in her 1929 Hispano-Suiza H6B Hibbard & Darrin Cabriolet during the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Streamliner sits on the 18th fairway during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Tuk the macaw sits on the shoulder of a guest in front of a 1956 Rolls-Royce Phantom IV H.J. Mulliner Saloon during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A 1934 Hispano-Suiza K6 Fernandez et Darrin Coupe Chauffeur (L) and a 1934 Hispano-Suiza J12 Fernandez et Darrin Coupe de Ville sits on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August...more
TV personality Jay Leno reacts after he successfully rode a 1930 Bohmerland motorcycle around the grounds during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A girl collects confetti after Jon Shirley won the Best of Show at the Concours d'Elegance with his 1954 Ferrari 375 MM Scaglietti Coupe in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Next Slideshows
A Jewish-Muslim wedding
A Muslim groom and his Jewish bride marry in a Tel Aviv wedding hall as police block a far-right protest outside.
Far from home
Iraq's Yazidis seek refuge from Islamic State militants.
Walls of water
Mother Nature puts on a show with these giant waves.
Prayers in Gaza
Muslim faithful continue their prayers amid the rubble in Gaza.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.