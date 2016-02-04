Classic Super Bowl moments
Chicago Bears Devin Hester runs past cheering teammates as he scores a touchdown on the opening kick of Super Bowl XLI against the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Buffalo Bills kicker Scott Norwood is consoled after missing a 47-yard field goal attempt at the end of Super Bowl XXV. The game marked the Bills first trip to a Super Bowl and was the first of four consecutive Super Bowl losses. REUTERS/Files
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs waits on the field after half the lights went out in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Santonio Holmes keeps both feet in the end zone as he beats Arizona Cardinals safety Aaron Francisco to catch the game winning touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa, February 1, 2009....more
Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Roethlisberger celebrates after defeating the Arizona Cardinals to win Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa, February 1, 2009. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis of the Baltimore Ravens holds up a copy of the Tampa Tribune declaring the Ravens the winners of Super Bowl XXXV after they beat the New York Giants 34-7 in Tampa, January 28, 2001. REUTERS/File
Janet Jackson performs with Justin Timberlake during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, February 1, 2004. Jackson's bare breast flash during the nationally televised game cost CBS a record $550,000 for violating indecency rules....more
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison runs back an interception 100 yards, the longest in Super Bowl history at the time, for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals that ended the second quarter of Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa, February 1,...more
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees holds up his son Baylen after the Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV in Miami, February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, January 31, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Prince performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears in Miami, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Marc Serota
Green Bay Packers MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates after the Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana celebrates their Super Bowl XXIII victory as he leaves the field, January 22, 1989. It was Montana's third Super Bowl win of the decade. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Aerosmith's Steve Tyler kisses Britney Spears after the two performed during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXV in Tampa, January 28, 2001. REUTERS/Files
Members of the New York Giants and New England Patriots leap for a long pass thrown by Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on the final play of the game at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. The Giants won 21-17. REUTERS/Brent Smith
Vanessa Williams performs the national anthem at Sun Devil Stadium at the start of Super Bowl XXX between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys. Williams was a former Miss America who was stripped of her title following the publication of...more
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after their loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Mick Jagger, Ron Wood and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform at the Super Bowl XL halftime show in Detroit, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Snyder
The rock group Kiss performs before the start of Super Bowl XXXIII betwen the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 34-19. REUTERS/Files
New England Patriots place kicker Adam Vinatieri has his field goal blocked in the first half by Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Shane Burton in Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, February 1, 2004. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Beyonce and Destiny's Child perform during the half-time show of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tony Collins congratulates safety James Washington after Washington ran back a Bills' Thurman Thomas fumble for a third quarter touchdown in Super Bowl XXVIII, January 30, 1994. REUTERS/John Kuntz
Green Bay Packers safety Nick Collins scores a touchdown past Pittsburgh Steelers defenders during the first quarter of Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. Collins intercepted a Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger pass on the...more
Madonna performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs on the field while teammates Bobby Hamilton (91), Tedy Bruschi (54) and David Givens (87) leave the bench in celebration after winning Super Bowl XXXVIII against the Carolina Panthers in Houston,...more
Chicago Bears fans sit in the rain during Super Bowl XLI between the Bears and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Kyle Carter
Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl MVP Hines Ward holds his son as he waves the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-10 in Super Bowl XL in Detroit, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Shaun Best
Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas performs with guitarist Slash during the halftime show during Super Bowl XLV between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
New England Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss catches a go-ahead touchdown in front of New York Giants defender Corey Webster during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona, February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
St. Louis Rams' quarterback Kurt Warner is brought down by Tennessee Titans' defensive end Jevon Kearse during first half action in Super Bowl XXXIV. Kearse was called for a facemask penalty and the Rams had to settle for a field goal. The Rams...more
Indianapolis Colts Kelvin Hayden celebrates after scoring a touchdown on an interception pass by Chicago Bears quarterback Rex Grossman during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLI in Miami, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who acknowledge the crowd during their halftime show performance for Super Bowl XLIV between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Chris Chandler sits dejected on the bench in the fourth quarter of his team's 34-19 loss to the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XXXIII. REUTERS/Files
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson celebrates his first quarter touchdown with teammates Andrew Quarless (81) and John Kuhn (30) in the first quarter during Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Gay celebrates on the field after the Steelers' win over the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa, February 1, 2009. REUTERS/Shaun Best
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
New England Patriots running back Danny Woodhead scores a touchdown against the New York Giants Michael Boley (59) and Kenny Phillips in the second quarter at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings catches a fourth quarter touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates his team's win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bruce Springsteen performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, Florida, February 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) can't reach a pass while being covered by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) and Ed Reed during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff...more
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco celebrates as the Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darryl Pollard celebrates after beating the Denver Broncos 55 - 10 in Super Bowl XXIV in New Orleans, January 28, 1990. The 49ers won 55-10 in the most lopsided Super Bowl in history. REUTERS/Darryl Pollard
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) is stopped from making a first down by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Darcel McBath (28) on a fake kick in the second quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Indianapolis Colts Bob Sanders (C) makes an interception in front of Chicago Bears wide receiver Bernard Berrian (L), as the Colts Cato June defends, during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLI in Miami, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mariah Carey sings the national anthem prior to Super Bowl XXXVI, in New Orleans between he New England Patriots and the St.Louis Ram, February 3, 2002. REUTERS/Win Mcnamee
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Giants defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore celebrates his third quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl XXXVII, at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, January 26, 2003. The Buccaneers, in their first Super Bowl appearance, defeated the Oakland Raiders 48-21....more
