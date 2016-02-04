Classic Super Bowl moments

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison runs back an interception 100 yards, the longest in Super Bowl history at the time, for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals that ended the second quarter of Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa, February 1,...more

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison runs back an interception 100 yards, the longest in Super Bowl history at the time, for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals that ended the second quarter of Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa, February 1, 2009. The record was surpassed by Jacoby Jones in 2013 with a 108-yard kickoff return. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

