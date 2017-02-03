Edition:
United States

Classic Super Bowl moments

Photographer
Gary Cameron
Location
MIAMI, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2007

Chicago Bears Devin Hester runs past cheering teammates as he scores a touchdown on the opening kick of Super Bowl XLI against the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2007
Chicago Bears Devin Hester runs past cheering teammates as he scores a touchdown on the opening kick of Super Bowl XLI against the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
1 / 50
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
Tampa, United States of America
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006

Buffalo Bills kicker Scott Norwood is consoled after missing a 47-yard field goal attempt at the end of Super Bowl XXV. The game marked the Bills first trip to a Super Bowl and was the first of four consecutive Super Bowl losses. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Buffalo Bills kicker Scott Norwood is consoled after missing a 47-yard field goal attempt at the end of Super Bowl XXV. The game marked the Bills first trip to a Super Bowl and was the first of four consecutive Super Bowl losses. REUTERS/Files
Close
2 / 50
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW ORLEANS, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2013

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs waits on the field after half the lights went out in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2013
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs waits on the field after half the lights went out in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 50
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
TAMPA, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2009

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Santonio Holmes keeps both feet in the end zone as he beats Arizona Cardinals safety Aaron Francisco to catch the game winning touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa, February 1, 2009. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2009
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Santonio Holmes keeps both feet in the end zone as he beats Arizona Cardinals safety Aaron Francisco to catch the game winning touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa, February 1, 2009. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 50
Photographer
Hans Deryk
Location
TAMPA, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2009

Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Roethlisberger celebrates after defeating the Arizona Cardinals to win Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa, February 1, 2009. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2009
Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Roethlisberger celebrates after defeating the Arizona Cardinals to win Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa, February 1, 2009. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Close
5 / 50
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
Tampa, USA
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006

Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis of the Baltimore Ravens holds up a copy of the Tampa Tribune declaring the Ravens the winners of Super Bowl XXXV after they beat the New York Giants 34-7 in Tampa, January 28, 2001. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis of the Baltimore Ravens holds up a copy of the Tampa Tribune declaring the Ravens the winners of Super Bowl XXXV after they beat the New York Giants 34-7 in Tampa, January 28, 2001. REUTERS/File
Close
6 / 50
Photographer
Win McNamee
Location
Houston, United States of America
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006

Janet Jackson performs with Justin Timberlake during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, February 1, 2004. Jackson's bare breast flash during the nationally televised game cost CBS a record $550,000 for violating indecency rules. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Janet Jackson performs with Justin Timberlake during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, February 1, 2004. Jackson's bare breast flash during the nationally televised game cost CBS a record $550,000 for violating indecency rules. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Close
7 / 50
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
TAMPA, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2009

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison runs back an interception 100 yards, the longest in Super Bowl history at the time, for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals that ended the second quarter of Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa, February 1, 2009. The record was surpassed by Jacoby Jones in 2013 with a 108-yard kickoff return. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2009
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison runs back an interception 100 yards, the longest in Super Bowl history at the time, for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals that ended the second quarter of Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa, February 1, 2009. The record was surpassed by Jacoby Jones in 2013 with a 108-yard kickoff return. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
8 / 50
Photographer
Jeff Haynes
Location
MIAMI,
Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2010

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees holds up his son Baylen after the Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV in Miami, February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2010
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees holds up his son Baylen after the Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV in Miami, February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
9 / 50
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2009

Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, January 31, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2009
Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, January 31, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
10 / 50
Photographer
Marc Serota
Location
MIAMI, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2007

Prince performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears in Miami, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Marc Serota

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2007
Prince performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears in Miami, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Marc Serota
Close
11 / 50
Photographer
Jeff Haynes
Location
ARLINGTON, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 06, 2011

Green Bay Packers MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates after the Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Sunday, February 06, 2011
Green Bay Packers MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates after the Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
12 / 50
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
MIAMI, United States
Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2012

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana celebrates their Super Bowl XXIII victory as he leaves the field, January 22, 1989. It was Montana's third Super Bowl win of the decade. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2012
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana celebrates their Super Bowl XXIII victory as he leaves the field, January 22, 1989. It was Montana's third Super Bowl win of the decade. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
13 / 50
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
Tampa, USA
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006

Aerosmith's Steve Tyler kisses Britney Spears after the two performed during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXV in Tampa, January 28, 2001. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Aerosmith's Steve Tyler kisses Britney Spears after the two performed during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXV in Tampa, January 28, 2001. REUTERS/Files
Close
14 / 50
Photographer
Brent Smith
Location
INDIANAPOLIS, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2012

Members of the New York Giants and New England Patriots leap for a long pass thrown by Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on the final play of the game at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. The Giants won 21-17. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2012
Members of the New York Giants and New England Patriots leap for a long pass thrown by Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on the final play of the game at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. The Giants won 21-17. REUTERS/Brent Smith
Close
15 / 50
Photographer
Sue Ogrocki
Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009

Vanessa Williams performs the national anthem at Sun Devil Stadium at the start of Super Bowl XXX between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys. Williams was a former Miss America who was stripped of her title following the publication of unauthorized nude photos. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
Vanessa Williams performs the national anthem at Sun Devil Stadium at the start of Super Bowl XXX between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys. Williams was a former Miss America who was stripped of her title following the publication of unauthorized nude photos. REUTERS/File
Close
16 / 50
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
NEW ORLEANS, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2013

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2013
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 50
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
INDIANAPOLIS, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2012

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after their loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2012
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after their loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
18 / 50
Photographer
Jeff Snyder
Location
DETROIT, United States
Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2006

Mick Jagger, Ron Wood and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform at the Super Bowl XL halftime show in Detroit, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2006
Mick Jagger, Ron Wood and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform at the Super Bowl XL halftime show in Detroit, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Snyder
Close
19 / 50
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
MIAMI, USA
Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009

The rock group Kiss performs before the start of Super Bowl XXXIII betwen the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 34-19. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
The rock group Kiss performs before the start of Super Bowl XXXIII betwen the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 34-19. REUTERS/Files
Close
20 / 50
Photographer
Ray Stubblebine
Location
Houston, USA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006

New England Patriots place kicker Adam Vinatieri has his field goal blocked in the first half by Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Shane Burton in Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, February 1, 2004. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
New England Patriots place kicker Adam Vinatieri has his field goal blocked in the first half by Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Shane Burton in Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, February 1, 2004. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
21 / 50
Photographer
Jeff Haynes
Location
NEW ORLEANS, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2013

Beyonce and Destiny's Child perform during the half-time show of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2013
Beyonce and Destiny's Child perform during the half-time show of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
22 / 50
Photographer
John Kuntz
Location
Atlanta, United States of America
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tony Collins congratulates safety James Washington after Washington ran back a Bills' Thurman Thomas fumble for a third quarter touchdown in Super Bowl XXVIII, January 30, 1994. REUTERS/John Kuntz

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tony Collins congratulates safety James Washington after Washington ran back a Bills' Thurman Thomas fumble for a third quarter touchdown in Super Bowl XXVIII, January 30, 1994. REUTERS/John Kuntz
Close
23 / 50
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
ARLINGTON, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 06, 2011

Green Bay Packers safety Nick Collins scores a touchdown past Pittsburgh Steelers defenders during the first quarter of Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. Collins intercepted a Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger pass on the play to score. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Sunday, February 06, 2011
Green Bay Packers safety Nick Collins scores a touchdown past Pittsburgh Steelers defenders during the first quarter of Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. Collins intercepted a Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger pass on the play to score. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
24 / 50
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
INDIANAPOLIS, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2012

Madonna performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2012
Madonna performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
25 / 50
Photographer
Ray Stubblebine
Location
Houston, USA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs on the field while teammates Bobby Hamilton (91), Tedy Bruschi (54) and David Givens (87) leave the bench in celebration after winning Super Bowl XXXVIII against the Carolina Panthers in Houston, February 1, 2004. New England defeated Carolina 32-29 after Adam Vinatieri kicked a 41 yard field goal in the final seconds of the game. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs on the field while teammates Bobby Hamilton (91), Tedy Bruschi (54) and David Givens (87) leave the bench in celebration after winning Super Bowl XXXVIII against the Carolina Panthers in Houston, February 1, 2004. New England defeated Carolina 32-29 after Adam Vinatieri kicked a 41 yard field goal in the final seconds of the game. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
26 / 50
Photographer
Kyle Carter
Location
MIAMI, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2007

Chicago Bears fans sit in the rain during Super Bowl XLI between the Bears and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Kyle Carter

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2007
Chicago Bears fans sit in the rain during Super Bowl XLI between the Bears and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Kyle Carter
Close
27 / 50
Photographer
Shaun Best
Location
Detroit, United States
Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006

Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl MVP Hines Ward holds his son as he waves the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-10 in Super Bowl XL in Detroit, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Shaun Best

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl MVP Hines Ward holds his son as he waves the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-10 in Super Bowl XL in Detroit, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Shaun Best
Close
28 / 50
Photographer
Mike Stone
Location
ARLINGTON, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 06, 2011

Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas performs with guitarist Slash during the halftime show during Super Bowl XLV between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, February 06, 2011
Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas performs with guitarist Slash during the halftime show during Super Bowl XLV between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
29 / 50
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
GLENDALE, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2008

New England Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss catches a go-ahead touchdown in front of New York Giants defender Corey Webster during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona, February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2008
New England Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss catches a go-ahead touchdown in front of New York Giants defender Corey Webster during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona, February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
30 / 50
Photographer
Ray Stubblebine
Location
Atlanta, USA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006

St. Louis Rams' quarterback Kurt Warner is brought down by Tennessee Titans' defensive end Jevon Kearse during first half action in Super Bowl XXXIV. Kearse was called for a facemask penalty and the Rams had to settle for a field goal. The Rams defeated the Titans 23-16. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
St. Louis Rams' quarterback Kurt Warner is brought down by Tennessee Titans' defensive end Jevon Kearse during first half action in Super Bowl XXXIV. Kearse was called for a facemask penalty and the Rams had to settle for a field goal. The Rams defeated the Titans 23-16. REUTERS/Files
Close
31 / 50
Photographer
Gary Cameron
Location
MIAMI, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2007

Indianapolis Colts Kelvin Hayden celebrates after scoring a touchdown on an interception pass by Chicago Bears quarterback Rex Grossman during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLI in Miami, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2007
Indianapolis Colts Kelvin Hayden celebrates after scoring a touchdown on an interception pass by Chicago Bears quarterback Rex Grossman during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLI in Miami, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
32 / 50
Photographer
Jeff Haynes
Location
MIAMI,
Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2010

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who acknowledge the crowd during their halftime show performance for Super Bowl XLIV between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2010
Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who acknowledge the crowd during their halftime show performance for Super Bowl XLIV between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
33 / 50
Photographer
Andy Clark
Location
Miami, USA
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Chris Chandler sits dejected on the bench in the fourth quarter of his team's 34-19 loss to the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XXXIII. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Chris Chandler sits dejected on the bench in the fourth quarter of his team's 34-19 loss to the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XXXIII. REUTERS/Files
Close
34 / 50
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
ARLINGTON, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 06, 2011

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson celebrates his first quarter touchdown with teammates Andrew Quarless (81) and John Kuhn (30) in the first quarter during Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 06, 2011
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson celebrates his first quarter touchdown with teammates Andrew Quarless (81) and John Kuhn (30) in the first quarter during Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
35 / 50
Photographer
Shaun Best
Location
TAMPA, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2009

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Gay celebrates on the field after the Steelers' win over the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa, February 1, 2009. REUTERS/Shaun Best

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2009
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Gay celebrates on the field after the Steelers' win over the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa, February 1, 2009. REUTERS/Shaun Best
Close
36 / 50
Photographer
Matt Sullivan
Location
INDIANAPOLIS, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2012

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2012
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Close
37 / 50
Photographer
Brent Smith
Location
INDIANAPOLIS, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2012

New England Patriots running back Danny Woodhead scores a touchdown against the New York Giants Michael Boley (59) and Kenny Phillips in the second quarter at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2012
New England Patriots running back Danny Woodhead scores a touchdown against the New York Giants Michael Boley (59) and Kenny Phillips in the second quarter at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith
Close
38 / 50
Photographer
Mike Stone
Location
ARLINGTON, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 06, 2011

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings catches a fourth quarter touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, February 06, 2011
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings catches a fourth quarter touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
39 / 50
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
GLENDALE, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates his team's win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates his team's win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
40 / 50
Photographer
Jeff Haynes
Location
TAMPA, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2009

Bruce Springsteen performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, Florida, February 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2009
Bruce Springsteen performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, Florida, February 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
41 / 50
Photographer
Jeff Haynes
Location
NEW ORLEANS, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2013

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) can't reach a pass while being covered by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) and Ed Reed during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2013
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) can't reach a pass while being covered by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) and Ed Reed during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
42 / 50
Photographer
Jim Young
Location
NEW ORLEANS, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2013

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco celebrates as the Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2013
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco celebrates as the Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
43 / 50
Photographer
Cary Horowitz
Location
New Orleans, United States of America
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darryl Pollard celebrates after beating the Denver Broncos 55 - 10 in Super Bowl XXIV in New Orleans, January 28, 1990. The 49ers won 55-10 in the most lopsided Super Bowl in history. REUTERS/Darryl Pollard

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darryl Pollard celebrates after beating the Denver Broncos 55 - 10 in Super Bowl XXIV in New Orleans, January 28, 1990. The 49ers won 55-10 in the most lopsided Super Bowl in history. REUTERS/Darryl Pollard
Close
44 / 50
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
NEW ORLEANS, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2013

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) is stopped from making a first down by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Darcel McBath (28) on a fake kick in the second quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2013
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) is stopped from making a first down by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Darcel McBath (28) on a fake kick in the second quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
45 / 50
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
MIAMI, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2007

Indianapolis Colts Bob Sanders (C) makes an interception in front of Chicago Bears wide receiver Bernard Berrian (L), as the Colts Cato June defends, during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLI in Miami, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2007
Indianapolis Colts Bob Sanders (C) makes an interception in front of Chicago Bears wide receiver Bernard Berrian (L), as the Colts Cato June defends, during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLI in Miami, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
46 / 50
Photographer
Win McNamee
Location
New Orleans, United States of America
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006

Mariah Carey sings the national anthem prior to Super Bowl XXXVI, in New Orleans between he New England Patriots and the St.Louis Ram, February 3, 2002. REUTERS/Win Mcnamee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Mariah Carey sings the national anthem prior to Super Bowl XXXVI, in New Orleans between he New England Patriots and the St.Louis Ram, February 3, 2002. REUTERS/Win Mcnamee
Close
47 / 50
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
INDIANAPOLIS, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2012

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Giants defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2012
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Giants defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
48 / 50
Photographer
Win McNamee
Location
San Diego, United States of America
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl XXXVII, at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, January 26, 2003. The Buccaneers, in their first Super Bowl appearance, defeated the Oakland Raiders 48-21. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl XXXVII, at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, January 26, 2003. The Buccaneers, in their first Super Bowl appearance, defeated the Oakland Raiders 48-21. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Close
49 / 50
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
SANTA CLARA, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016

Denver Broncos' quarterback Peyton Manning holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Denver Broncos' quarterback Peyton Manning holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
50 / 50

Classic Super Bowl moments

Classic Super Bowl moments Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Best of Super Bowl halftimes
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Friday, February 03, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels accuse each other of attacks

All Collections

Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels accuse each other of attacks

Friday, February 03, 2017

Giant waves smash British commuter train

All Collections

Giant waves smash British commuter train

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »