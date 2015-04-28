Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 28, 2015 | 3:10pm EDT

Cleaning up in Baltimore

Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
1 / 18
Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
2 / 18
Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
3 / 18
People clean up Pennsylvania Avenue as Maryland State police stand guard April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People clean up Pennsylvania Avenue as Maryland State police stand guard April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
People clean up Pennsylvania Avenue as Maryland State police stand guard April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
4 / 18
A woman cleans up a CVS store that was looted and set on fire during clashes with police April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman cleans up a CVS store that was looted and set on fire during clashes with police April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A woman cleans up a CVS store that was looted and set on fire during clashes with police April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 18
Members of the community clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store amid concerns about the building's stability April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Members of the community clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store amid concerns about the building's stability April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Members of the community clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store amid concerns about the building's stability April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
6 / 18
A man cleans up Pennsylvania Avenue as Maryland State police stand guard April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man cleans up Pennsylvania Avenue as Maryland State police stand guard April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A man cleans up Pennsylvania Avenue as Maryland State police stand guard April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 18
Members of the community hold hands in front of police officers in riot gear outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Members of the community hold hands in front of police officers in riot gear outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Members of the community hold hands in front of police officers in riot gear outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
8 / 18
A looted wig shop is seen damaged April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A looted wig shop is seen damaged April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A looted wig shop is seen damaged April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 18
A mannequin is seen among broken glass inside a looted wig shop April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A mannequin is seen among broken glass inside a looted wig shop April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A mannequin is seen among broken glass inside a looted wig shop April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 18
A man holds a sign reading "Black Lives Matter More Than Property" as members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A man holds a sign reading "Black Lives Matter More Than Property" as members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A man holds a sign reading "Black Lives Matter More Than Property" as members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
11 / 18
A man climbs through a broken window as members of the community clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store leave because of concerns about the building's stability April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A man climbs through a broken window as members of the community clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store leave because of concerns about the building's stability April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A man climbs through a broken window as members of the community clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store leave because of concerns about the building's stability April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
12 / 18
People clean up a CVS store that was looted and set on fire during clashes with police April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People clean up a CVS store that was looted and set on fire during clashes with police April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
People clean up a CVS store that was looted and set on fire during clashes with police April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 18
Members of the community clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Members of the community clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Members of the community clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
14 / 18
Members of the community hold back a man (obscured by woman in white) who attempted to go after police officers after items were thrown and pepper spray was used outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Members of the community hold back a man (obscured by woman in white) who attempted to go after police officers after items were thrown and pepper spray was used outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Members of the community hold back a man (obscured by woman in white) who attempted to go after police officers after items were thrown and pepper spray was used outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
15 / 18
People clean up Pennsylvania Avenue April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People clean up Pennsylvania Avenue April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
People clean up Pennsylvania Avenue April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
16 / 18
A young girl stands with a group of peaceful demonstrators outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A young girl stands with a group of peaceful demonstrators outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A young girl stands with a group of peaceful demonstrators outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
17 / 18
People clean up Pennsylvania Avenue as Maryland State Police stand guard April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People clean up Pennsylvania Avenue as Maryland State Police stand guard April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
People clean up Pennsylvania Avenue as Maryland State Police stand guard April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Pulled from the rubble

Pulled from the rubble

Next Slideshows

Pulled from the rubble

Pulled from the rubble

A search and rescue team pulled Rishi Khanal from a collapsed apartment block in Kathmandu after he had spent around 80 hours in a room with three dead bodies.

Apr 28 2015
The state of gay marriage

The state of gay marriage

Public support for gay marriage in the U.S. has steadily grown in recent years and is particularly strong among younger Americans.

Apr 28 2015
Fate of the Bali Nine

Fate of the Bali Nine

Australians Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, members of the so-called Bali Nine drug trafficking group, have been executed in Indonesia.

Apr 28 2015
Search and rescue in Nepal

Search and rescue in Nepal

The relief effort after a devastating earthquake struck in Nepal.

Apr 28 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast