Cleaning up Sandy
Contractors that have been hired locally work to clean sand, deposited by the storm surge of superstorm Sandy, out of a pool in the Queens borough region of the Rockaways in New York, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A boat that was damaged in Hurricane Sandy drains at the Mansion Marina in Great Kills on Staten Island in New York City, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Volunteers help remove the oven from a house damaged by Hurricane Sandy in the Midland Beach neighbourhood of Staten Island, New York, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Paul Lynch, a contractor, cuts lumber while repairing a home he built 23 years ago that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy, in the Ortley Beach area of Toms River, New Jersey, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Jerry Sarno removes sand from his house, which was severely damaged by Hurricane Sandy, in the Ortley Beach area of Toms River, New Jersey, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Meg McLoughlin helps sort through the remains of her father's house, which burned to the ground during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A contractor watches a fellow worker jump into a pool to clean out sand deposited into it by the storm surge of superstorm Sandy in the Queens borough region of the Rockaways in New York, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
MTA employees use a pump train and work around the clock to remove seawater out of the L train's tunnel under the East River in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, in New York, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Metropolitan Transportation Authority/Patrick...more
Nassau County department of sanitation trucks dump debris in the Lido Beach Town Park parking lot, in Lido Beach, New York, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
89 year-old World War Two veteran Michael Arbinni (R), who fought in the Battle of the Bulge and the Normandy invasion, looks on as U.S. Army Specialists John Laursen (L) and Bryson Vea (C) from the 10th Mountain Division based at Fort Drum, New...more
A volunteer removes items from a home damaged by Hurricane Sandy in Sea Bright, New Jersey, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A New York Fire Department officer looks as a fellow officer uses a water stream to clean a street covered by sand from Superstorm Sandy in the Queens borough region of the Rockaways in New York, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Contractor Richard Boomah takes a break while shoveling out several feet of sand from the interior of a home damaged by the storm surge of superstorm Sandy in the town of Mantoloking, New Jersey, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Marines remove debris left from Hurricane Sandy in the Staten Island Borough of New York, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Insurance claims adjusters walks through burnt homes in the Breezy Point neighborhood which were left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A worker removes the debris of a home destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in Union Beach, New Jersey, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Volunteers help clear out a home destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in the Rockaway Beach neighborhood of Queens, New York, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Brian Sheehan uses a crowbar while working to remove the interior walls from the home of his friend Lois Kelly to prepare them for replacement, after heavy flood damage during superstorm Sandy in the Staten Island borough neighborhood of Oakwood in...more
A man removes an air conditioner unit from a home damaged by Hurricane Sandy on Long Beach Island, New Jersey, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Men survey damage caused by Hurricane Sandy in the Ortley Beach area of Toms River, New Jersey, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Resident Tony Ehinger (C) works with contractors to remove debris deposited on his property by the storm surge of superstorm Sandy in the town of Mantoloking, New Jersey, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man walks amongst properties damaged by Hurricane Sandy in the Ortley Beach area of Toms River, New Jersey, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Brian Sheehan (L) and Eddie Sheehan work to remove interior walls from the home of their friend Lois Kelly to prepare them for replacement, after heavy flood damage during superstorm Sandy in the Staten Island borough neighborhood of Oakwood in New...more
U.S. Marines clear debris from the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An official from the Nassau County department of sanitation directs trucks full of debris prior to dumping it at the Lido Beach Town Park parking lot, in Lido Beach, New York, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
