Cleared for landing
A U.S. Marine Osprey sends up a big wash of rain as as it lands near the Bavarian town of Kruen, Germany, June 8, 2015. The Ospreys provided transport to Air Force One in Munich for members of President Obama's staff, Secret Service, White House...more
An Israeli naval personnel directs an Israeli helicopter as it lands during a drill aboard a corvette military vessel on international waters May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Marooned flood victims try to grab onto the side bars of a hovering army helicopter which arrived to distribute food supplies in the Muzaffargarh district of Pakistan's Punjab province August 7, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment shields himself from the rotor wash of a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter after being dropped off for a mission with the Afghan police near Jalalabad in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 20, 2014....more
Members of the press, including NBC's Evan Dixon (R), face the blowing snow caused by Marine One as it lands on the South Lawn before picking up President Obama at the White House in Washington, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry board a waiting CH-47 Chinook helicopter as they begin a helicopter assault mission at Combat Outpost Herrera in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province July 15, 2012. ...more
Acehnese men struggle with the down draft of a U.S. military helicopter as it lands to deliver food aid at a village on the west coast of tsunami-hit province of Aceh, Indonesia on January 13, 2005. REUTERS/Supri
Residents are rescued by helicopter from the floodwaters of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans September 1, 2005. REUTERS/David J. Phillip/Pool
A Pakistani soldier crouches as a Pakistani Army Mi-17 helicopter takes off on top of Kund mountain near Kotkai village in South Waziristan, Pakistan October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Agency/Pool
A French Gendarmerie rescue helicopter drops rescue workers next to the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A U.S. Marine watches as an Osprey carrying U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta arrives at Forward Operating Base Shukvani, Afghanistan March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Olson/Pool
A helicopter draws water from a lake as smoke rises from the King Fire in Pollock Pines, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A U.S. army medic from 2-35 Infantry Battalion protects an Afghan national army soldier injured by gun fire and rocket propelled grenades fired by the Taliban as a Medevac helicopter lands at a forward firebase fortress in Kunar province,...more
Reporters are whipped by blowing snow as President Obama departs via the Marine One helicopter from the White House in Washington March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Nepal Army personnel take cover as an Indian Airforce helicopter evacuating injured residents takes off following an earthquake in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A helicopter flies next to Spanish soldiers of the Marine infantry brigade who are holding their weapons as they simulate an assault, as Spanish aircraft carrier Principe de Asturias sails on La Malagueta beach, during a military operational...more
