Cleveland hosts RNC

House Speaker Paul Ryan participates in a rehearsal at Quicken Loans Arena as setup continues ahead of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stands at the main podium as he previews the stage, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus appears at Quicken Loans Arena as setup continues, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Steve Thacker carrying a rifle and a handgun is surrounded by news media in a public square in Cleveland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
An American-made coffee mug is seen on sale at the Republican National Convention, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
A selection of American-made hats are seen on sale at the Republican National Convention, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Paul Manafort, campaign manager to Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump, and his wife Kathleen ride the elevator at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
CBS television comedian Stephen Colbert films comedy bits with his crew on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan stands at the main podium as he previews the stage, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) surveys the floor of the Republican National Convention from the seats of the Utah delegation, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Demonstrators hold placards during a march by various groups, including "Black Lives Matter" and "Shut Down Trump and the RNC". REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Donna Metz has her photo taken by husband Martin with the Cleveland skyline in the background during a Rock the Night kick-off party, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Police officers use bicycles to create cordons around a protest march by various groups, including "Black Lives Matter" and "Shut Down Trump and the RNC," July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Code Pink activists march down Euclid Avenue during a demonstration against the Republican National Convention, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Preparations continue in the arena ahead of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
A Boy Scout color guard rehearses on the floor of the Quicken Loans Arena, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) (2nd R) and his wife Janna Ryan (R) leave the stage, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
A worker walks with a Trump-Pence campaign sign in an arena stairwell as preparations continue on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Signs remind people in the "Team Trump" box that they will be on camera, as preparations continue on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
A billboard erected in advance of the Republican National Convention depicts U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump kissing former presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in Cleveland. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
Members of the Committee on Arrangements pose for a photo on the stage at Quicken Loans Arena as setup continues in advance of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
People are reflected on a mirrored wall on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
People are reflected in mirrors on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A worker installs the sign for the Alaska delegation on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Delegates of the Republican National Convention Committee on Rules pray at the opening of the meeting in Cleveland. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
The stairs to the stage on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Workers carry balloons in the Quicken Loans Arena, site of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Cleveland mounted police officer Abraham Cortes leans on his horse Paco with fellow officer Michael Herrin (R) on Bas during a demonstration of police capabilities near the site of the Republican National Convention. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
A Cleveland police bomb squad technician loads a Remotec F5A explosive ordnance device robot during a demonstration of police capabilities near the site of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Workers install lighting for a giant banner in downtown Cleveland near the site of the Republican National Convention. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
