Pictures | Mon Jun 20, 2016 | 8:20pm EDT

Cleveland wins NBA championship

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after beating the Golden State Warriors in game seven. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Kevin Love, JR Smith and Tristan Thompson arrive home to a welcome party in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Cleveland Cavaliers fans celebrate and show their appreciation for LeBron James at a welcome party held at the airport in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Cleveland Cavaliers fans celebrate as the team arrives home to a welcome party in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Cleveland fans celebrate in the streets outside of Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
LeBron James celebrates with the Bill Russell MVP Trophy. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Cleveland Cavaliers fans celebrate as the team arrives home to a welcome party in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Cleveland fans fill a parking garage to try to get a look at the large tv screens at a watch party at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Cleveland fans pray at a watch party outside of Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Cleveland rejoice at a watch party outside of Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
LeBron James celebrates with the Larry O'Brien championship and Bill Russell MVP trophies. Mandatory Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Yanileys Lobos reacts in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
LeBron James speaks to media with his children Lebron James Jr. and Zhuri James. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Kevin Love celebrates. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
LeBron James celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Cleveland fans rejoice at a watch party outside of Quicken Loans Arena. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
LeBron James celebrates. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
A fan holds a towel after the game in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Stephen Curry reacts while speaking to media following the 93-89 loss. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr speaks to media following the 93-89 loss. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
A Cleveland fan celebrates outside of Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Cleveland fans celebrate in the streets outside of Quicken Loans Arena. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Cleveland fans celebrate. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Kevin Love speaks with Stephen Curry following the game. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Kyrie Irving shoots against Draymond Green during the fourth quarter. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Stephen Curry passes against the defense of J.R. Smith and Kevin Love in the first half. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
LeBron James passes the ball against Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and guard Klay Thompson in the first half. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Draymond Green reacts after a play against J.R. Smith. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Kevin Love grabs a rebound against Anderson Varejao and Stephen Curry. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
LeBron James and Stephen Curry go after a loose ball during the third quarter. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
