Pictures | Tue Aug 18, 2015 | 10:25pm EDT

Cliffhanger vacation in Peru

Guests have breakfast as another guest climbs at the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. Tourists taking on an arduous climb up the steep cliff face of Peru's Sacred Valley are rewarded for their efforts by spending the night in transparent mountaintop sleeping pods at the "Skylodge Adventure Suites". To reach the pods, visitors need to climb 400 meters of via ferrata (a steel cable and rungs) up the valley side or hike an intrepid trail through zip lines. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Guests have breakfast as another guest climbs at the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. Tourists taking on an arduous climb up the steep cliff face of Peru's Sacred Valley are rewarded for their efforts by spending the night in transparent mountaintop sleeping pods at the "Skylodge Adventure Suites". To reach the pods, visitors need to climb 400 meters of via ferrata (a steel cable and rungs) up the valley side or hike an intrepid trail through zip lines. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A guest looks out at the landscape from inside a sleeping pod at the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Guests ride a zipline as they leave the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A guest smiles as she leaves the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Ario Ferri, creator of the Skylodge Adventure Suites, climbs to reach the hanging bedrooms of the hotel in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A guide cleans a sleeping pod at the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Guests rides a zipline as they leave the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A guide (L) serves breakfast to guests above the cabin at the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Ario Ferri, creator of the Skylodge Adventure Suites, climbs to reach the hanging bedrooms of the hotel in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A guide rests as he cleans a sleeping pod at the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Sleeping pods at the Skylodge Adventure Suites are pictured in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A guest rests after climbing at the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A guest does yoga above a sleeping pod at the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Guests ride a zipline as they leave the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A guide waits for guests above the sleeping pod at the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A guest does yoga above a sleeping pod at the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters photographer Pilar Olivares documents the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mauricio Munoz

Reuters photographer Pilar Olivares documents the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mauricio Munoz

