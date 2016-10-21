Edition:
Clinton and Trump meet at charity dinner

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump sit together at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner in New York, October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump shake hands after their remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Hillary Clinton, Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Donald Trump pray. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Donald Trump looks at Hillary Clinton during the national anthem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Hillary Clinton laughs at a joke by Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Hillary Clinton looks at Donald Trump as he speaks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Donald Trump passes Hillary Clinton and Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan after his monologue of jokes. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump puts away his remarks after speaking. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump looks at Hillary Clinton as she speaks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan mops his brow as he takes his place between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump takes the stage. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

