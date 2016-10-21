Clinton and Trump meet at charity dinner
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump sit together at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner in New York, October 20, 2016....more
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump shake hands after their remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton, Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Donald Trump pray. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump looks at Hillary Clinton during the national anthem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Hillary Clinton laughs at a joke by Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton looks at Donald Trump as he speaks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump passes Hillary Clinton and Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan after his monologue of jokes. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump puts away his remarks after speaking. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump looks at Hillary Clinton as she speaks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan mops his brow as he takes his place between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump takes the stage. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
