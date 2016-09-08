Clinton meets the press
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains, New York September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Journalists gather for a news conference with U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives for a news conference, followed by her communications director Jen Palmieri (rear L) and aide Huma Abedin (rear R), on the airport tarmac in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Obama in Laos
Obama became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Laos where the United States waged a "secret war" while fighting in Vietnam, dropping an estimated two...
Stranded on a Greek island
Life in the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece.
Armed women loyal to Yemen's Houthis
Women loyal to Yemen's Houthi movement brandish weapons during a parade to support the movement in Sanaa.
Fashion for Hillary
Fashion designers and models show off the "Made for History Collection", supporting the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.