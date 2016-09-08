Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 8, 2016 | 11:10am EDT

Clinton meets the press

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains, New York September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains, New York September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains, New York September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 10
Journalists gather for a news conference with U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Journalists gather for a news conference with U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Journalists gather for a news conference with U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 10
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives for a news conference, followed by her communications director Jen Palmieri (rear L) and aide Huma Abedin (rear R), on the airport tarmac in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives for a news conference, followed by her communications director Jen Palmieri (rear L) and aide Huma Abedin (rear R), on the airport tarmac in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives for a news conference, followed by her communications director Jen Palmieri (rear L) and aide Huma Abedin (rear R), on the airport tarmac in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 10
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 10
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 10
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 10
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 10
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 10
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 10
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Obama in Laos

Obama in Laos

Next Slideshows

Obama in Laos

Obama in Laos

Obama became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Laos where the United States waged a "secret war" while fighting in Vietnam, dropping an estimated two...

Sep 07 2016
Stranded on a Greek island

Stranded on a Greek island

Life in the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece.

Sep 07 2016
Armed women loyal to Yemen's Houthis

Armed women loyal to Yemen's Houthis

Women loyal to Yemen's Houthi movement brandish weapons during a parade to support the movement in Sanaa.

Sep 07 2016
Fashion for Hillary

Fashion for Hillary

Fashion designers and models show off the "Made for History Collection", supporting the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Sep 06 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast