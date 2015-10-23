Edition:
Clinton testifies on Benghazi

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts as she testifies before the House Select Committee on Benghazi on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. The congressional committee is investigating the deadly 2012 attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, when Clinton was secretary of state. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Hillary Clinton reacts to reporters' questions as she exits the hearing room for a lunch break from testimony before the House Select Committee on Benghazi on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Hillary Clinton testifies before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
House Benghazi committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) (L) and ranking member Elijah Cummings (D-MD) debate the release of emails and transcripts of witness testimony as Hillary Clinton (not shown) testifies before the House Select Committee on Benghazi about the attack on a U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Hillary Clinton testifies before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Hillary Clinton looks back as a member of her U.S. Secret Service detail pulls away an unidentified protester as she takes her seat to resume testifying after a lunch break at the House Select Committee on Benghazi about the attack on a U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Hillary Clinton testifies before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Dorothy Narvaez-Woods (C), widow of Navy SEAL Tyrone Woods who was killed in an attack on the U.S. compound in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012, listens to Hillary Clinton testify before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Hillary Clinton listens to a question as she testifies before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Hillary Clinton reacts as she stands up after her second round of testimony in front of the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Hillary Clinton testifies before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Hillary Clinton pauses as she testifies before the House Select Committee on Benghazi on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Hillary Clinton's advisors Nick Merrill (L), Huma Abedin (C) and an unidentified staff member (2nd R) listen as the former secretary of state testifies before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Hillary Clinton listens to a question as she testifies before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Hillary Clinton shakes hands with Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (C) as ranking member Rep. Elijah Cummings (R) looks on as she arrives to testify before the House Select Committee on Benghazi about the attack on a U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Hillary Clinton testifies before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Hillary Clinton arrives to testify before the House Select Committee on Benghazi on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Hillary Clinton testifies before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A line of members of the public stretches as far as can be seen from the door of the hearing room down a hallway as they wait to enter to watch Hillary Clinton's testimony before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Hillary Clinton takes her seat to resume testifying before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
