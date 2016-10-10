Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 10, 2016 | 12:00am EDT

Clinton vs. Trump: The 2nd debate

Donald Trump listens as Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump listens as Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Donald Trump listens as Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
1 / 31
Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 31
Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Close
3 / 31
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton speak. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton speak. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton speak. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
4 / 31
Hillary Clinton reacts as Donald Trump responds to a question about his remarks about women. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Hillary Clinton reacts as Donald Trump responds to a question about his remarks about women. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Hillary Clinton reacts as Donald Trump responds to a question about his remarks about women. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
5 / 31
Melania, Ivanka and Eric Trump in the audience. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Melania, Ivanka and Eric Trump in the audience. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Melania, Ivanka and Eric Trump in the audience. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 31
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton acknowledge each other at the start. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton acknowledge each other at the start. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton acknowledge each other at the start. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Close
7 / 31
Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 31
Donald Trump listens. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Donald Trump listens. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Donald Trump listens. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 31
Hillary Clinton listens as Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Hillary Clinton listens as Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Hillary Clinton listens as Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
10 / 31
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton acknowledge each other at the start of their presidential town hall debate. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton acknowledge each other at the start of their presidential town hall debate. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton acknowledge each other at the start of their presidential town hall debate. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 31
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton take the stage. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton take the stage. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton take the stage. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
12 / 31
Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens and takes notes. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens and takes notes. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens and takes notes. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
13 / 31
Donald Trump speaks as a clock counts down. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump speaks as a clock counts down. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Donald Trump speaks as a clock counts down. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
14 / 31
Chelsea Clinton whispers to her father. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Chelsea Clinton whispers to her father. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Chelsea Clinton whispers to her father. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Close
15 / 31
James Carter asks his question. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

James Carter asks his question. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
James Carter asks his question. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
16 / 31
Donald Trump listens as Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump listens as Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Donald Trump listens as Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
17 / 31
Donald Trump walks off to speak with Melania near his children Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric at the end. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Donald Trump walks off to speak with Melania near his children Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric at the end. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Donald Trump walks off to speak with Melania near his children Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric at the end. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
18 / 31
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
19 / 31
Kathleen Willey, Juanita Broaddrick and Kathy Shelton (L-R) seated at the start. REUTERS/Jim Young

Kathleen Willey, Juanita Broaddrick and Kathy Shelton (L-R) seated at the start. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Kathleen Willey, Juanita Broaddrick and Kathy Shelton (L-R) seated at the start. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
20 / 31
Donald Trump looks away as Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Donald Trump looks away as Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Donald Trump looks away as Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
21 / 31
Donald Trump listens as Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Donald Trump listens as Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Donald Trump listens as Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
22 / 31
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton reach to shake hands at the end. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton reach to shake hands at the end. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton reach to shake hands at the end. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
23 / 31
Donald Trump listens as Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump listens as Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Donald Trump listens as Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
24 / 31
Donald Trump talks with his daughter Ivanka and his wife Melania at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump talks with his daughter Ivanka and his wife Melania at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Donald Trump talks with his daughter Ivanka and his wife Melania at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
25 / 31
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton appear on stage together. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton appear on stage together. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton appear on stage together. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
26 / 31
Former President Bill Clinton greets Melania Trump. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Former President Bill Clinton greets Melania Trump. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Former President Bill Clinton greets Melania Trump. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
27 / 31
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
28 / 31
Bill Clinton greets Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bill Clinton greets Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Bill Clinton greets Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
29 / 31
Hillary Clinton arrives on stage. REUTERS/Jim Young

Hillary Clinton arrives on stage. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Hillary Clinton arrives on stage. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
30 / 31
Bill Clinton greets Ivanka Trump. REUTERS/Jim Young

Bill Clinton greets Ivanka Trump. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Bill Clinton greets Ivanka Trump. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Hurricane Matthew slams Florida

Hurricane Matthew slams Florida

Next Slideshows

Hurricane Matthew slams Florida

Hurricane Matthew slams Florida

Our latest photos as Hurricane Matthew lashes Florida with howling winds and surging waves.

Oct 08 2016
Haiti from above

Haiti from above

Aerial images of Haiti after Hurricane Matthew.

Oct 07 2016
The view of Trump from abroad

The view of Trump from abroad

People around the world share their views on Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Oct 07 2016
Colombia's long war with the FARC

Colombia's long war with the FARC

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos won the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for his efforts to end a 52-year-old war with Marxist rebels, a surprise choice...

Oct 07 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast