Clinton's ascent to the nomination

Hillary Clinton arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in the Brooklyn borough of New York, June 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton and Senator Bernie Sanders embrace during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, July 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton waits backstage at a rally with campaign volunteers in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Hillary Clinton cheers as she drinks a beer at a local bar during a campaign stop in Youngstown, Ohio, March 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton and her husband eat breakfast at the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Hillary Clinton greets supporters after a town hall meeting at Cumberland United Methodist Church in Florence, South Carolina, February 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Hillary Clinton listens to her running-mate Tim Kaine after she introduced him during a campaign rally in Miami, July 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
Hillary Clinton politely declines to eat more cake samples, after having tried the coconut pound cake and purchasing items to go from Saffron Cafe and Bakery owner Ali Rahnamoon as she greets people at his cafe in Charleston, South Carolina, February 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Hillary Clinton stands beneath a banner as she is introduced before addressing the 2015 National Immigrant Integration Conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, December 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Hillary Clinton takes the stage for a campaign speech outside the shuttered Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey July 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Hillary Clinton rides the New York City Subway with Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz in the Bronx borough of New York, April 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton after being introduced by Senator Elizabeth Warren at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Hillary Clinton greets Louie Dixon as she campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Hillary Clinton leaves a campaign rally with her husband former President Bill Clinton in Des Moines, Iowa, October 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
President Obama points to Hillary Clinton during a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Attendees listen to Hillary Clinton at a campaign event in Iowa City, Iowa, January 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Hillary Clinton tours Munster Steel in Hammond, Indiana, April 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Hillary Clinton reacts as rival candidate Bernie Sanders tries to hand her a piece of paper during a Democratic debate hosted by CNN and New York One at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York, April 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Hillary Clinton reacts to reporters' questions as she exits the hearing room for a lunch break from testimony before the House Select Committee on Benghazi on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Hillary Clinton talks on the phone at a Dunkin' Donuts coffee shop during a campaign stop in West Palm Beach, Florida, March 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Hillary Clinton poses for a group picture on stage during an appearance at a "Women for Hillary" event in Culver City, California, June 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Hillary Clinton campaigns at Rutgers University's Newark campus in Newark, New Jersey, June 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign event in the borough of Staten Island in New York City, April 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Hillary Clinton waves to someone in the crowd after delivering a speech on national security in San Diego, California, June 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Hillary Clinton arrives with Nevada State Assemblyman Nelson Araujo to purchase ice cream between campaign events in North Las Vegas, Nevada October 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Hillary Clinton sits with diners at The Union Diner campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, September 2015. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Hillary Clinton adjusts her make-up before speaking at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Hillary Clinton receives a kiss from former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords on stage at a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in the Manhattan borough of New York City, April 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Hillary Clinton waves to the crowd after delivering her "official launch speech" at a campaign kick off rally in Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in New York City, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
