Clinton's inner circle
Campaign chairman John Podesta (C) and Senior Advisor Huma Abedin (R) for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton stand in the aisle on the campaign plane from New York enroute to Miami, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
John Podesta, chairman of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, listens as she talks to the media inside of her campaign plane after the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Hillary Clinton's director of communications Jennifer Palmieri (2nd L), longtime aide Huma Abedin (C), and campaign manager Robby Mook (R) listen as Clinton speaks at a campaign rally with Senator Bernie Sanders in Portsmouth, New Hampshire....more
Robby Mook, Campaign Manager for Hillary Clinton, and Communications Director Jen Palmieri (L) talk to reporters onboard the campaign plane enroute to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton talks to staff members, including aide Huma Abedin (L), onboard her campaign plane in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton, Communications Director Jen Palmieri and Campaign Manager Robby Mook get off the campaign plane in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton talks to senior policy advisor Maya Harris (L) and traveling press secretary Nick Merrill (R) on board her campaign plane in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Robby Mook, Campaign Manager for Hillary Clinton, and Communications Director Jen Palmieri (L) talk to reporters onboard the campaign plane enroute to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
John Podesta, campaign chairman for Hillary Clinton, talks to staff members on Clinton's campaign plane enroute to Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton and her aide Huma Abedin walk away after an off-schedule stop at the "I'll Make Me a World in Iowa Celebration Day" in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton delivers remarks at a gathering of law enforcement leaders including New York Police Commissioner Bill Bratton (L) and advisor Maya Harris (R) at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hillary Clinton talks with members of her staff inside of her campaign plane at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Chairman of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, John Podesta, boards her plane in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hillary Clinton walks offstage with aide Huma Abedin (L) after the conclusion of her debate against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Risky escape from Islamic State in Iraq
People escape from a village in Iraq along a route where Islamic State snipers three days earlier had shot dead a couple seeking freedom from their rule.
Air strikes on Yemen prison
An air raid by an Arab coalition killed 60 people in Yemen, including inmates of a prison near the city of Hodeida, medical sources said.
More earthquakes rock Italy
A powerful earthquake strikes Italy in the same central regions that have been rocked by repeated tremors over the past two months, with more homes and churches...
Iraqi forces battle Islamic State for control of Mosul
Iraqi forces try to drive Islamic State from their last major stronghold in the country.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.