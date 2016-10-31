Edition:
Clinton's inner circle

Campaign chairman John Podesta (C) and Senior Advisor Huma Abedin (R) for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton stand in the aisle on the campaign plane from New York enroute to Miami, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
John Podesta, chairman of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, listens as she talks to the media inside of her campaign plane after the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Hillary Clinton's director of communications Jennifer Palmieri (2nd L), longtime aide Huma Abedin (C), and campaign manager Robby Mook (R) listen as Clinton speaks at a campaign rally with Senator Bernie Sanders in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Robby Mook, Campaign Manager for Hillary Clinton, and Communications Director Jen Palmieri (L) talk to reporters onboard the campaign plane enroute to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Hillary Clinton talks to staff members, including aide Huma Abedin (L), onboard her campaign plane in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Hillary Clinton, Communications Director Jen Palmieri and Campaign Manager Robby Mook get off the campaign plane in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Hillary Clinton talks to senior policy advisor Maya Harris (L) and traveling press secretary Nick Merrill (R) on board her campaign plane in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Robby Mook, Campaign Manager for Hillary Clinton, and Communications Director Jen Palmieri (L) talk to reporters onboard the campaign plane enroute to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
John Podesta, campaign chairman for Hillary Clinton, talks to staff members on Clinton's campaign plane enroute to Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Hillary Clinton and her aide Huma Abedin walk away after an off-schedule stop at the "I'll Make Me a World in Iowa Celebration Day" in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Hillary Clinton delivers remarks at a gathering of law enforcement leaders including New York Police Commissioner Bill Bratton (L) and advisor Maya Harris (R) at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Hillary Clinton talks with members of her staff inside of her campaign plane at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Chairman of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, John Podesta, boards her plane in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Hillary Clinton walks offstage with aide Huma Abedin (L) after the conclusion of her debate against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
