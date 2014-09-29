Clooney marries in Venice
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin arrive at Venice city hall for a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin stand in a water taxi on the Grand Canal in Venice, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin leave the seven-star hotel Aman Canal Grande Venice, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney leaves by taxi boat to travel to the venue of a gala dinner ahead of his official wedding ceremony in Venice September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
U.S. actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso arrive to board a taxi boat transporting guests to the venue. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
George Clooney travels in a taxi boat to the venue of a gala dinner ahead of his official wedding ceremony to fiancee Amal Alamuddin. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour gets help to board a taxi boat transporting guests to the venue of a gala dinner. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour waves from a taxi boat in the Grand Canal. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Cindy Crawford waves next to her husband Rande Gerber while travelling in a taxi boat in the Grand Canal. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney travels on a taxi boat in the Grand Canal ahead of the gala dinner. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney smiles as he arrives by taxi boat to the venue of the gala dinner. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Bill Murray waves while travelling in a taxi boat in the Grand Canal. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney reacts as he leaves by taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Bill Murray helps a guest as he arrives to board a taxi boat . REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso board a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Bono jokes with a hotel staff before boarding a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Cindy Crawford gets help next to her husband Rande Gerber as they board a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Matt Damon waves as he boards a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Bono arrives to board a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
George Clooney reacts as he leaves by taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Cindy Crawford waves next to her husband Rande Gerber as they take a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
George Clooney travels in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Bill Murray waves as he boards a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
George Clooney gestures from a taxi boat in the Grand Canal. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney travels in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
George Clooney claps his hands while travelling in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The entrance of the seven-star hotel Aman Canal Grande Venice during George Clooney's gala dinner. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney travels in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney travels in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney travels in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
U.S. actor George Clooney gestures as travels on a taxi boat to the venue of a gala dinner ahead of his official wedding ceremony in Venice September 27, 2014. The world's most famous bachelor welcomed more A-list stars to Venice on Saturday for his...more
U.S. actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin travel on a water taxi at the Grand Canal in Venice September 28, 2014. The world's most famous bachelor broke a vow to remain single on Saturday and married human rights lawyer Alamuddin during a...more
