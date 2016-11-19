Closing in on Mosul
Shi'ite fighters fire artillery towards Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants on the outskirt of Tal Afar west of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite fighters try to fix a rocket launcher base during a battle with Islamic State militants on the outskirt of Tal Afar west of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires missiles during a battle with Islamic State militants at the airport of Tal Afar west of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket towards Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants on the outskirt of Tal Afar west of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
People displaced by fighting in and around Mosul carry a firewood at a boundary of Kurdish territory near Bashiqa, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of Shi'ite fighters fires a RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants on the outskirt of Tal Afar west of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite fighters look on after taking cover from a car bomb attack during a battle with Islamic State militants at the airport of Tal Afar west of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Men displaced by fighting in and around Mosul greets each other at a boundary of Kurdish territory near Bashiqa, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
The ruins of a structure identified by Stratfor as the Adad Gate of ancient Nineveh in Mosul, Iraq, are seen in this satellite image. Courtesy of Stratfor/Airbus/Handout via REUTERS
People displaced by fighting in and around Mosul bed down in a trench marking the boundary of Kurdish territory near Bashiqa, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A destroyed section of the Jisr al Hurriyah Bridge crossing the Tigris River is seen in Mosul, Iraq, in this satellite image. Courtesy of Stratfor/Airbus/Handout via REUTERS
A member of Shi'ite fighters carries a weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants at the airport of Tal Afar west of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Iraqi special forces soldier holds a girl injured by an Islamic State suicide car bomb attack in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier takes cover behind a humvee during an Islamic State fighter car bomb suicide attack in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People run in panic after a coalition airstrike hit Islamic State fighters positions in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi special forces soldiers fire a mortar round at Islamic State fighters positions in Tahrir neighbourhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man and Iraqi special forces soldiers carry a body of a woman killed by an Islamic State suicide car bomb attack in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier runs as he carries a girl injured by an Islamic State suicide car bomb attack during clashes in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier runs across a street after an Islamic State suicide car bomb attack during gunfight in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi special forces soldiers carry a body of a woman killed by an Islamic State suicide car bomb attack in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Displaced people from Mosul and the outskirts arrive in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Displaced people from Mosul and outskirts arrive in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
An Iraqi special forces soldier aims his sniper rifle during a gunfight with Islamic State fighters in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Shi'ite fighters ride on a military vehicle heading toward the airport of Tal Afar during a battle with Islamic State militants in Tal Afar west of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite fighters ride on a tank heading toward the airport of Tal Afar during a battle with Islamic State militants in Tal Afar west of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi special forces soldiers point guns at part of Mosul controlled by Islamic State fighters in Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man cries over a body of a baby killed by a mortar round fired by Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An elderly man from Shi'ite fighters sleeps in Tal Afar west of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Syrian Kurdish fighters ride in a military vehicle in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
In Iraqi special forces soldier holds a school book issued by Islamic State fighters in a school in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Shi'ite fighters ride on military vehicles heading toward the airport of Tal Afar during a battle with Islamic State militants in Tal Afar west of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi special forces soldier looks at a part of Mosul controlled by Islamic State fighters in Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier smokes while seated in his position inside a mosque in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
