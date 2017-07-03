Edition:
United States
Mon Jul 3, 2017 | 4:10pm EDT

Closing in on Raqqa

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units run across a street in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units observes streets in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires his rifle at Islamic State militants as he runs across a street in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units rest in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units take a break in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
A boy, displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa sits on a road near village of Karama. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
A girl, displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa stands in front of a tent near village of Karama. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
A man, displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa holds a child in front of a tent near village of Karama. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units rest in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Sheen Ibrahim, Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units walks together with other YPG fighters in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
Sheen Ibrahim, Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units sits inside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants in a field hospital in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units gestures inside a house burned during clashes with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Islamic State prisoners, who were pardoned by a council that is expected to govern Raqqa once the group is dislodged from the Syrian city, walk in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters sit next to a coffin of an SDF fighter killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, during a funeral in Tal Abiad. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units carries ammunition in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires his weapon from a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand outside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters carry coffins of SDF fighters killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, during a funeral in Tal Abiad. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A member of Roj Mine Control Organization searches for mines and explosive devices planted by Islamic State militants to disarm them near Ain Issa village north of Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units rests in house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units reacts on a sound of a drone operated by Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units fires rifles at a drone operated by Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units rests in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A fighter from SDF flies a drone in western Raqqa province. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters inspect a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants inside a house in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units attaches a detonator to a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand outside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units looks at a smoke after an coalition airstrike in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) looks out of a window in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
