Pictures | Thu Mar 9, 2017 | 2:40am EST

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S. army vehicles drive north of Manbij city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

U.S. army vehicles drive north of Manbij city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
U.S. army vehicles drive north of Manbij city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands near who he said were Islamic State fighters held prisoners by them, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands near who he said were Islamic State fighters held prisoners by them, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands near who he said were Islamic State fighters held prisoners by them, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters stand with their weapons north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters stand with their weapons north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters stand with their weapons north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters ride a military vehicle north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters ride a military vehicle north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters ride a military vehicle north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Prisoners who are said to be Islamic State fighters by Syrian Democratic Forces fighters are pictured north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Prisoners who are said to be Islamic State fighters by Syrian Democratic Forces fighters are pictured north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Prisoners who are said to be Islamic State fighters by Syrian Democratic Forces fighters are pictured north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture near Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture near Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture near Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A young Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture with his weapon north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A young Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture with his weapon north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A young Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture with his weapon north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands near a flag in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands near a flag in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands near a flag in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter watches a convoy of his forces advancing in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter watches a convoy of his forces advancing in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter watches a convoy of his forces advancing in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters hold up their weapons in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters hold up their weapons in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters hold up their weapons in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters sit on a vehicle in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters sit on a vehicle in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters sit on a vehicle in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter walks with his weapon in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter walks with his weapon in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter walks with his weapon in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter rests while looking over the Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter rests while looking over the Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter rests while looking over the Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons....

Mar 09 2017
Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

Mar 09 2017
International Women's Day

International Women's Day

Events marking International Women's Day around the world.

Mar 09 2017
Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

A devastating drought kills off livestock and leaves the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.

Mar 08 2017

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

The scramble for healthcare bill votes

The scramble for healthcare bill votes

GOP lawmakers struggle to overcome differences as a dramatic vote on healthcare looms.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Mourning for London

Mourning for London

The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.

