Closing in on Raqqa
U.S. army vehicles drive north of Manbij city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands near who he said were Islamic State fighters held prisoners by them, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters stand with their weapons north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters ride a military vehicle north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Prisoners who are said to be Islamic State fighters by Syrian Democratic Forces fighters are pictured north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture near Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A young Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture with his weapon north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands near a flag in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter watches a convoy of his forces advancing in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters hold up their weapons in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters sit on a vehicle in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter walks with his weapon in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter rests while looking over the Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
