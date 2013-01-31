Edition:
Clown doctors

<p>"Clown doctors" prepare before the pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. The Brazilian clowns are members of the "Doutores da Alegria", a non-profit organization (NGO) that aims to cheer up sick people. According to the NGO, they conduct approximately 75,000 visits per year to hospitals in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Recife and Belo Horizonte. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

"Clown doctors" prepare before the pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. The Brazilian clowns are members of the "Doutores da Alegria", a non-profit organization (NGO) that aims to cheer up sick people. According to the NGO, they conduct approximately 75,000 visits per year to hospitals in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Recife and Belo Horizonte. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>"Clown doctors" and other volunteers entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. The Brazilian clowns are members of the "Doutores da Alegria", a non-profit organisation (NGO) that aims to cheer up sick people. According to the NGO, they conduct approximately 75,000 visits per year to hospitals in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Recife and Belo Horizonte. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY)</p>

"Clown doctors" and other volunteers entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. The Brazilian clowns are members of the "Doutores da Alegria", a non-profit organisation (NGO) that aims to cheer up sick people. According to the NGO, they conduct approximately 75,000 visits per year to hospitals in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Recife and Belo Horizonte. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY)

<p>"Clown doctors" and other volunteers entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

"Clown doctors" and other volunteers entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>A "clown doctor" entertains patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A "clown doctor" entertains patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>"Clown doctors" and others entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

"Clown doctors" and others entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>A "clown doctor" entertains patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A "clown doctor" entertains patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>A "clown doctor" prepares before the pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A "clown doctor" prepares before the pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>"Clown doctors" prepare before the pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

"Clown doctors" prepare before the pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>"Clown doctors" prepare before the pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

"Clown doctors" prepare before the pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>"Clown doctors" prepare before the pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

"Clown doctors" prepare before the pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>A "clown doctor" and a patient perform during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A "clown doctor" and a patient perform during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>"Clown doctors" and other volunteers entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

"Clown doctors" and other volunteers entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>"Clown doctors" and other volunteers entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

"Clown doctors" and other volunteers entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>"Clown doctors" and others entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

"Clown doctors" and others entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>"Clown doctors" and other volunteers entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

"Clown doctors" and other volunteers entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>A "clown doctor" entertains patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A "clown doctor" entertains patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>A "clown doctor" entertains patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A "clown doctor" entertains patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>"Clown doctors" and other volunteers entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

"Clown doctors" and other volunteers entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>"Clown doctors" and others entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

"Clown doctors" and others entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>"Clown doctors" and others entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

"Clown doctors" and others entertain patients and their relatives during pre-carnival festivities at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Rio de Janeiro January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

