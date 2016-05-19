Clowning around in El Salvador
Clowns participate in a parade during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Clowns participate in a parade during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Salvadoran clown Cosquilla poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Clowns participate in a parade during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Salvadoran clown Sabrosito Show poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Clowns pose for a group picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Salvadoran clown Globito Show poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Guatemalan clown Coquetina poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A clown participates in a contest during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Nariceta and his son Junior (L) eat lunch during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Salvadoran clown Llamitha poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Clowns prepare for a parade during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Next Slideshows
Post-it war
Companies have started what is being called a "Post-it note war" with employees creating colorful images on their windows with Post-it notes in New York.
World's largest cruise ship
The world's largest cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas, arrives for her maiden voyage in Southampton.
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.
Getting the selfie vote
Campaign selfies with presidential hopefuls.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.