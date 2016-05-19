Edition:
Thu May 19, 2016

Clowning around in El Salvador

Clowns participate in a parade during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Clowns participate in a parade during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Salvadoran clown Cosquilla poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Clowns participate in a parade during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Salvadoran clown Sabrosito Show poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Clowns pose for a group picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Salvadoran clown Globito Show poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Guatemalan clown Coquetina poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A clown participates in a contest during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Nariceta and his son Junior (L) eat lunch during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Salvadoran clown Llamitha poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Clowns prepare for a parade during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

