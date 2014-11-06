Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 6, 2014 | 12:30pm EST

CMA Awards ceremony

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs with hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood before presenting single of the year.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs with hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood before presenting single of the year.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs with hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood before presenting single of the year.
Musicians Kacey Musgraves and Loretta Lynn perform "You're Lookin' at Country".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014

Musicians Kacey Musgraves and Loretta Lynn perform "You're Lookin' at Country".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Musicians Kacey Musgraves and Loretta Lynn perform "You're Lookin' at Country".
Luke Bryan accepts the award for entertainer of the year.

Luke Bryan accepts the award for entertainer of the year.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Luke Bryan accepts the award for entertainer of the year.
Tom Johnston (L) and Patrick Simmons of The Doobie Brothers perform "Listen to the Music" with Hunter Hayes (R).

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014

Tom Johnston (L) and Patrick Simmons of The Doobie Brothers perform "Listen to the Music" with Hunter Hayes (R).

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Tom Johnston (L) and Patrick Simmons of The Doobie Brothers perform "Listen to the Music" with Hunter Hayes (R).
Singer Kenny Chesney performs "American Kids".

Singer Kenny Chesney performs "American Kids".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Singer Kenny Chesney performs "American Kids".
Singer Ariana Grande performs "Bang Bang" with Little Big Town.

Singer Ariana Grande performs "Bang Bang" with Little Big Town.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Singer Ariana Grande performs "Bang Bang" with Little Big Town.
Lady Antebellum performs "Bartender".

Lady Antebellum performs "Bartender".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Lady Antebellum performs "Bartender".
Miranda Lambert and Meghan Trainor perform "All About That Bass".

Miranda Lambert and Meghan Trainor perform "All About That Bass".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Miranda Lambert and Meghan Trainor perform "All About That Bass".
Singer Brett Eldridge poses with his award for Best New Artist backstage.

Singer Brett Eldridge poses with his award for Best New Artist backstage.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Singer Brett Eldridge poses with his award for Best New Artist backstage.
Florida Georgia Line perform "Dirt".

Florida Georgia Line perform "Dirt".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Florida Georgia Line perform "Dirt".
The Band Perry performs "Gentle on My Mind".

The Band Perry performs "Gentle on My Mind".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
The Band Perry performs "Gentle on My Mind".
Dierks Bentley performs "Drunk on a Plane" during the 48th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014

Dierks Bentley performs "Drunk on a Plane" during the 48th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Dierks Bentley performs "Drunk on a Plane" during the 48th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Tim McGraw is bathed in blue light as he performs "Shotgun Rider" during the 48th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014

Tim McGraw is bathed in blue light as he performs "Shotgun Rider" during the 48th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Tim McGraw is bathed in blue light as he performs "Shotgun Rider" during the 48th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Ariana Grande performs "Bang Bang" with Little Big Town.

Singer Ariana Grande performs "Bang Bang" with Little Big Town.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Singer Ariana Grande performs "Bang Bang" with Little Big Town.
Singer Kenny Chesney performs "American Kids".

Singer Kenny Chesney performs "American Kids".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Singer Kenny Chesney performs "American Kids".
Carrie Underwood performs "Something in the Water".

Carrie Underwood performs "Something in the Water".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Carrie Underwood performs "Something in the Water".
Jason Aldean performs "Burnin' it Down".

Jason Aldean performs "Burnin' it Down".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Jason Aldean performs "Burnin' it Down".
Lady Antebellum performs "Bartender".

Lady Antebellum performs "Bartender".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Lady Antebellum performs "Bartender".
Musicians Kacey Musgraves and Loretta Lynn perform "You're Lookin' at Country".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014

Musicians Kacey Musgraves and Loretta Lynn perform "You're Lookin' at Country".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Musicians Kacey Musgraves and Loretta Lynn perform "You're Lookin' at Country".
Musician Miranda Lambert poses with her awards which include Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, Album of the Year and Single of the Year.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014

Musician Miranda Lambert poses with her awards which include Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, Album of the Year and Single of the Year.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Musician Miranda Lambert poses with her awards which include Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, Album of the Year and Single of the Year.
Hunter Hayes and Hillary Scott perform "Takin It to the Streets" with The Doobie Brothers.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014

Hunter Hayes and Hillary Scott perform "Takin It to the Streets" with The Doobie Brothers.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Hunter Hayes and Hillary Scott perform "Takin It to the Streets" with The Doobie Brothers.
Brad Paisley performs "Perfect Storm".

Brad Paisley performs "Perfect Storm".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Brad Paisley performs "Perfect Storm".
Brad Paisley presents baby shower gifts to co-host Carrie Underwood.

Brad Paisley presents baby shower gifts to co-host Carrie Underwood.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Brad Paisley presents baby shower gifts to co-host Carrie Underwood.
Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry performs "Gentle on My Mind".

Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry performs "Gentle on My Mind".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry performs "Gentle on My Mind".
Musician Jason Aldean performs "Burnin' it Down".

Musician Jason Aldean performs "Burnin' it Down".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Musician Jason Aldean performs "Burnin' it Down".
Garth Brooks takes the stage to present the award for entertainer of the year.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014

Garth Brooks takes the stage to present the award for entertainer of the year.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Garth Brooks takes the stage to present the award for entertainer of the year.
Musician Thomas Rhett performs "Get Me Some of That".

Musician Thomas Rhett performs "Get Me Some of That".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Musician Thomas Rhett performs "Get Me Some of That".
Musicians Kacey Musgraves and Loretta Lynn perform "You're Lookin' at Country".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014

Musicians Kacey Musgraves and Loretta Lynn perform "You're Lookin' at Country".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Musicians Kacey Musgraves and Loretta Lynn perform "You're Lookin' at Country".
Songwriters Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves (C) and Brandy Clark pose with their Song of the Year Award for "Follow Your Arrow".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014

Songwriters Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves (C) and Brandy Clark pose with their Song of the Year Award for "Follow Your Arrow".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Songwriters Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves (C) and Brandy Clark pose with their Song of the Year Award for "Follow Your Arrow".
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line accept the award for vocal duo of the year.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014

Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line accept the award for vocal duo of the year.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line accept the award for vocal duo of the year.
Keith Urban performs "Somewhere in My Car".

Keith Urban performs "Somewhere in My Car".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Keith Urban performs "Somewhere in My Car".
Vince Gill accepts the Irving Waugh Award of Excellence as hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley listen.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014

Vince Gill accepts the Irving Waugh Award of Excellence as hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley listen.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Vince Gill accepts the Irving Waugh Award of Excellence as hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley listen.
Eric Church (L) and George Strait perform "Cowboys Like Us".

Eric Church (L) and George Strait perform "Cowboys Like Us".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Eric Church (L) and George Strait perform "Cowboys Like Us".
Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood host the 48th Country Music Association Awards.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood host the 48th Country Music Association Awards.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood host the 48th Country Music Association Awards.
Dierks Bentley performs "Drunk on a Plane".

Dierks Bentley performs "Drunk on a Plane".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Dierks Bentley performs "Drunk on a Plane".
Singer Ariana Grande performs "Bang Bang" with Little Big Town.

Singer Ariana Grande performs "Bang Bang" with Little Big Town.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Singer Ariana Grande performs "Bang Bang" with Little Big Town.
Little Big Town accepts the Vocal Group of the Year Award.

Little Big Town accepts the Vocal Group of the Year Award.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Little Big Town accepts the Vocal Group of the Year Award.
Musician Miranda Lambert poses speaks backstage after winning the Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, Album of the Year and Single of the Year awards.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014

Musician Miranda Lambert poses speaks backstage after winning the Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, Album of the Year and Single of the Year awards.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Musician Miranda Lambert poses speaks backstage after winning the Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, Album of the Year and Single of the Year awards.
Musician Kacey Musgraves performs "You're Lookin' at Country".

Musician Kacey Musgraves performs "You're Lookin' at Country".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Musician Kacey Musgraves performs "You're Lookin' at Country".
Musician Blake Shelton accepts the Male Vocalist of the Year Award.

Musician Blake Shelton accepts the Male Vocalist of the Year Award.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Musician Blake Shelton accepts the Male Vocalist of the Year Award.
