CMA Awards ceremony
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs with hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood before presenting single of the year.
Musicians Kacey Musgraves and Loretta Lynn perform "You're Lookin' at Country".
Luke Bryan accepts the award for entertainer of the year.
Tom Johnston (L) and Patrick Simmons of The Doobie Brothers perform "Listen to the Music" with Hunter Hayes (R).
Singer Kenny Chesney performs "American Kids".
Singer Ariana Grande performs "Bang Bang" with Little Big Town.
Lady Antebellum performs "Bartender".
Miranda Lambert and Meghan Trainor perform "All About That Bass".
Singer Brett Eldridge poses with his award for Best New Artist backstage.
Florida Georgia Line perform "Dirt".
The Band Perry performs "Gentle on My Mind".
Dierks Bentley performs "Drunk on a Plane" during the 48th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Tim McGraw is bathed in blue light as he performs "Shotgun Rider" during the 48th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Carrie Underwood performs "Something in the Water".
Jason Aldean performs "Burnin' it Down".
Musician Miranda Lambert poses with her awards which include Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, Album of the Year and Single of the Year.
Hunter Hayes and Hillary Scott perform "Takin It to the Streets" with The Doobie Brothers.
Brad Paisley performs "Perfect Storm".
Brad Paisley presents baby shower gifts to co-host Carrie Underwood.
Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry performs "Gentle on My Mind".
Garth Brooks takes the stage to present the award for entertainer of the year.
Musician Thomas Rhett performs "Get Me Some of That".
Songwriters Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves (C) and Brandy Clark pose with their Song of the Year Award for "Follow Your Arrow".
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line accept the award for vocal duo of the year.
Keith Urban performs "Somewhere in My Car".
Vince Gill accepts the Irving Waugh Award of Excellence as hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley listen.
Eric Church (L) and George Strait perform "Cowboys Like Us".
Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood host the 48th Country Music Association Awards.
Little Big Town accepts the Vocal Group of the Year Award.
Musician Miranda Lambert poses speaks backstage after winning the Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, Album of the Year and Single of the Year awards.
Musician Blake Shelton accepts the Male Vocalist of the Year Award.
