CMA Awards ceremony

Musician Chris Stapleton poses backstage with his awards for Male Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Traveller during the 49th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 4, 2015. ...more

Musician Chris Stapleton poses backstage with his awards for Male Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Traveller during the 49th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE

Close