CMA Awards ceremony
Brad Paisley is accompanied by cheerleaders as he performs "Country Nation". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Luke Bryan accepts the award for Entertainer of the Year. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Kacey Musgraves performs "Dime Store Cowgirl" at the 49th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Reba McEntire performs a medley of songs with Kix Brooks. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Blake Shelton performs "Gonna". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Jason Aldean performs "Gonna Know We Were Here". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Keith Urban (L) and John Mellencamp perform. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Lindsey Stirling and Dierks Bentley perform "Riser". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Miranda Lambert performs "Bathroom Sink". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Show hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood perform. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Hank Williams, Jr. (L) and Eric Church perform. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Maddie Marlow (L), director TK McKamy and Tae Dye pose backstage with their award for Music Video of the Year for the Maddie & Tae song "Girl In A Country Song" during the 49th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November...more
Show hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood speak with Star Trek actor William Shatner after removing his Star Wars Stormtrooper helmet to reveal that he was inside the costume. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Show co-host Brad Paisley clowns around with actor Steve Martin (R). REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Florida Georgia Line perform "Confession". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band performs. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Little Big Town accept the award for Vocal Group of the Year. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Kacey Musgraves performs "Dime Store Cowgirl". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Little Big Town perform "Girl Crush". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Carrie Underwood performs "Smoke Break". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Liz Rose, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna (L to R) react as they accept the award for Song of the Year for Little Big Town's "Girl Crush". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Justin Timberlake (L) and Chris Stapleton perform a medley of songs. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Kelsea Ballerini performs "Love Me Like You Mean It". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musician Chris Stapleton poses backstage with his awards for Male Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Traveller during the 49th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 4, 2015. ...more
Thomas Rhett (at microphone, R) and Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump perform. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Eric Church performs. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Florida Georgia Line accept the award for Vocal Duo of the Year. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Maddie and Tae (L) perform "Girl In A Country Song". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Luke Bryan poses backstage with his Entertainer of the Year award. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Musician Charles Kelley and model Hannah Davis present an award. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Little Big Town poses backstage with their awards for Vocal Group of the Year and Single of the Year. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
