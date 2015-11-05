Edition:
CMA Awards red carpet

Maddie Marlow (L) and Tae Dye of the duo Maddie and Tae arrive at the 49th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Musician Jewel. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
The Band Perry. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Musician Cassadee Pope. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
The band A Thousand Horses. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Musician Steven Tyler. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer Lee Ann Womack. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
The duo LoCash. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer Kacey Musgraves. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer Kellie Pickler. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Rascal Flatts. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Musicians Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Little Big Town. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Musician Garth Brooks. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer Chris Young. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer Danielle Bradbery. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
The group Parmalee. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer RaeLynn. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer Jennifer Nettles. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer Craig Morgan and wife, Karen Morgan. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Actress Aubrey Peebles. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer Brett Eldredge. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Musician Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer Ashley Monroe. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Pop group Pentatonix. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer Sam Hunt. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Musicians Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
The duo Brothers Osborne. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer Cole Swindell. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer Thomas Rhett. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singers Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Musician Sam Bush. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
The band Fall Out Boy. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer Dustin Lynch. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer Scotty McCreery. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer Dierks Bentley. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Musician Jeff Cook and his wife Lisa. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
