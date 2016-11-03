CMA Awards red carpet
Actress Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Olympic gymnasts (L-R) Laurie Hernandez, Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian and Gabby Douglas. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Anderson East and singer Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Kelsea Ballerini. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Little Big Town. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Actress Sharon Stone (R) and sister Kelly Stone. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Actress Olivia Newton-John. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Musician Billy Ray Cyrus. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Martina McBride. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Dwight Yoakam and guest. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Musical group Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Musican Garth Brooks and singer Trisha Yearwood. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Actress Jennifer Garner. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Kelsea Ballerini and guest. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Reba McEntire. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline Boyer. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Actress Jamie Lynn Spears. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Jennifer Nettles. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Dierks Bentley. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Musician Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Musicians Jason Aldean (L), Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn (R). REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Musician duo Maddie and Tae. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Clint Black and guest. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Actress Wendi McLendon-Covey. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
The Scott Brothers. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Cam. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Alan Jackson and wife, Denise Jackson. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Maren Morris. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Elle King. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Justin Moore. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Pop group Pentatonix. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Rae Lynn. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Musician Dave Mustaine and guests. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Musical group Parmalee. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Miss America, Savvy Shields. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
