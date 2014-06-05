Edition:
CMT Music Awards

Brantley Gilbert performs "Bottoms Up" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Carrie Underwood (L) and Miranda Lambert perform "Somethin' Bad" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Little Big Town perform "Day Drinking" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line accept the Award for Duo Video Of The Year during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Musician Blake Shelton performs "Boys 'Round Here" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Brantley Gilbert performs "Bottoms Up" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line reacts to winning the Award for Duo Video Of The Year during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Show host Kristen Bell wears a fake mustache as she speaks during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Lady Antebellum perform "Bartender" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Luke Bryan performs "Play It Again" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A fan enjoys a performance during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Little Big Town perform "Day Drinking" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Musician Jake Owen performs "Beachin" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Dusty Hill (L) and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Dierks Bentley performs "Drunk On a Plane" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Lzzy Hale and Eric Church perform "That's Damn Rock & Roll" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Alan Jackson is congratulated by Lee Ann Womack as he accepts the CMT Impact Award during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Singers Jennifer Nettles and John Legend perform "All of Me" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Musician Keith Urban performs "Cop Car" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Musician Lindsey Stirling performs during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Musicians Kacey Musgraves (L) and Lee Ann Womack perform "Livin' on Love" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Singer Cassadee Pope accepts the breakthrough video of the year award for "Wasting All These Tears" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
(L to R) Luke Bryan, Jason Derulo, ZZ Top and Florida Georgia Line perform a medley during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line performs during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Jason Derulo (L) and Luke Bryan perform a medley during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Musician Hunter Hayes performs "Tattoo" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Musicians Charles Kelley (R) and Keith Urban chat in the audience as Urban's wife, actress Nicole Kidman, watches the show during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Musician Danielle Bradbery performs during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Musician Blake Shelton greets singer Hillary Scott in the audience during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
The Band Perry accepts the group video of the year award for "Done" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
