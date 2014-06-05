Edition:
CMT Music Awards red carpet

Singers Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert arrive at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Actress Nicole Kidman and her husband, musician Keith Urban, arrive at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Singer Kimberly Schlapman arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Musician Jason Aldean and guest arrive at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Musician John Legend arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Host Kristen Bell arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Musician Justin Moore arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Musician Lionel Richie arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Musician Jennifer Nettles arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Actor Tom Arnold arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Musician Thomas Rhett arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Actress Beth Behrs arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Musician Jake Owen and wife Lacey Buchanan arrive at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Musician Brantley Gilbert arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Musicians Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan arrive at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Musician Kip Moore arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Caroline Boyer and Luke Bryan arrive at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Lady Antebellum's Dave Haywood with wife Kelli Cashiola, Chris Tyrrell with wife Hillary Scott and Cassie McConnell with husband Charles Kelley, arrive at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Musician Kacey Musgraves arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square arrive at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Singer Gwen Sebastian arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line arrive at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Actor Steve Austin arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Musician Kellie Pickler arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Television show personalities Beth and Dog Chapman arrive at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

ZZ Top arrive at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Singer Craig Campbell arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Singer Sarah Davidson arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Musician Cassadee Pope arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

The cast of the television series "Party Down South" arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

