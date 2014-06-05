CMT Music Awards red carpet
Singers Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert arrive at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Actress Nicole Kidman and her husband, musician Keith Urban, arrive at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Kimberly Schlapman arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Musician Jason Aldean and guest arrive at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Musician John Legend arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Host Kristen Bell arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Musician Justin Moore arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Musician Lionel Richie arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Musician Jennifer Nettles arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Actor Tom Arnold arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Musician Thomas Rhett arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Actress Beth Behrs arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Musician Jake Owen and wife Lacey Buchanan arrive at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Musician Brantley Gilbert arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Musicians Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan arrive at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Musician Kip Moore arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Caroline Boyer and Luke Bryan arrive at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Lady Antebellum's Dave Haywood with wife Kelli Cashiola, Chris Tyrrell with wife Hillary Scott and Cassie McConnell with husband Charles Kelley, arrive at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Musician Kacey Musgraves arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square arrive at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Gwen Sebastian arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line arrive at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Actor Steve Austin arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Musician Kellie Pickler arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Television show personalities Beth and Dog Chapman arrive at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
ZZ Top arrive at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Craig Campbell arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Sarah Davidson arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Musician Cassadee Pope arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
The cast of the television series "Party Down South" arrives at the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
