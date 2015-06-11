CMT Music Awards red carpet
Singer Carrie Underwood arrives at the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Actress Nicole Kidman and husband, musician Keith Urban. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Neil Perry (L), Kimberly Perry and Reid Perry of The Band Perry. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Dave Haywood (L), Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Actress Jana Kramer. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Show co-host Brittany Snow. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer RaeLynn. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Actress Nikki Reed. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Cassadee Pope. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Show co-host Erin Andrews. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Cam. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Actress Jenna Dewan Tatum. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Madison Marlow (L) and Taylor Dye of Maddie and Tae. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Musician Billy Ray Cyrus. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Ashley Monroe. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Actor Ian Somerhalder. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Kimberly Perry. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Darius Rucker. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Jason Aldean. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Meghan Linsey. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Sam Hunt. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Sara Evans. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Musician Hunter Hayes. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Rumer Willis. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Musician Chase Rice. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Actress Laura Bell Bundy. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Musician Dustin Lynch. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Brooke Hogan (R) and Allyson Chernenko. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Musician Frankie Ballard. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Actor Tom Arnold (L) and singer Luke Bryan. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Actor Norman Reedus. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Aloe Blacc. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
The parents of the late U.S. Navy Seal Chris Kyle, Wayne (L) and Deby Kyle, arrive with Mark Woods. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Jessie James Decker (L) and Jamie Lynn Spears. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
The group Parmalee. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Colton Swon (L) and Zach Swon of The Swon Brothers. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
