Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 11, 2015 | 8:35am EDT

CMT Music Awards red carpet

Singer Carrie Underwood arrives at the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Singer Carrie Underwood arrives at the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Singer Carrie Underwood arrives at the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
1 / 41
Actress Nicole Kidman and husband, musician Keith Urban. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Actress Nicole Kidman and husband, musician Keith Urban. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Actress Nicole Kidman and husband, musician Keith Urban. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
2 / 41
Neil Perry (L), Kimberly Perry and Reid Perry of The Band Perry. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Neil Perry (L), Kimberly Perry and Reid Perry of The Band Perry. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Neil Perry (L), Kimberly Perry and Reid Perry of The Band Perry. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
3 / 41
Dave Haywood (L), Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Dave Haywood (L), Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Dave Haywood (L), Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
4 / 41
Actress Jana Kramer. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Actress Jana Kramer. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Actress Jana Kramer. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
5 / 41
Show co-host Brittany Snow. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Show co-host Brittany Snow. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Show co-host Brittany Snow. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
6 / 41
Singer RaeLynn. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Singer RaeLynn. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Singer RaeLynn. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
7 / 41
Actress Nikki Reed. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Actress Nikki Reed. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Actress Nikki Reed. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
8 / 41
Singer Cassadee Pope. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Singer Cassadee Pope. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Singer Cassadee Pope. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
9 / 41
Show co-host Erin Andrews. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Show co-host Erin Andrews. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Show co-host Erin Andrews. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
10 / 41
Singer Cam. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Singer Cam. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Singer Cam. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
11 / 41
Actress Jenna Dewan Tatum. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Actress Jenna Dewan Tatum. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Actress Jenna Dewan Tatum. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
12 / 41
Madison Marlow (L) and Taylor Dye of Maddie and Tae. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Madison Marlow (L) and Taylor Dye of Maddie and Tae. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Madison Marlow (L) and Taylor Dye of Maddie and Tae. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
13 / 41
Singer Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Singer Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Singer Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
14 / 41
Musician Billy Ray Cyrus. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Musician Billy Ray Cyrus. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Musician Billy Ray Cyrus. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
15 / 41
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
16 / 41
Singer Ashley Monroe. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Singer Ashley Monroe. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Singer Ashley Monroe. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
17 / 41
Singer Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Singer Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Singer Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
18 / 41
Actor Ian Somerhalder. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Actor Ian Somerhalder. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Actor Ian Somerhalder. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
19 / 41
Kimberly Perry. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Kimberly Perry. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Kimberly Perry. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
20 / 41
Singer Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Singer Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Singer Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
21 / 41
Singer Darius Rucker. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Singer Darius Rucker. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Singer Darius Rucker. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
22 / 41
Singer Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Singer Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Singer Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
23 / 41
Singer Jason Aldean. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Singer Jason Aldean. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Singer Jason Aldean. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
24 / 41
Singer Meghan Linsey. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Singer Meghan Linsey. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Singer Meghan Linsey. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
25 / 41
Singer Sam Hunt. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Singer Sam Hunt. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Singer Sam Hunt. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
26 / 41
Singer Sara Evans. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Singer Sara Evans. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Singer Sara Evans. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
27 / 41
Musician Hunter Hayes. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Musician Hunter Hayes. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Musician Hunter Hayes. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
28 / 41
Rumer Willis. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Rumer Willis. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Rumer Willis. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
29 / 41
Musician Chase Rice. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Musician Chase Rice. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Musician Chase Rice. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
30 / 41
Actress Laura Bell Bundy. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Actress Laura Bell Bundy. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Actress Laura Bell Bundy. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
31 / 41
Musician Dustin Lynch. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Musician Dustin Lynch. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Musician Dustin Lynch. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
32 / 41
Brooke Hogan (R) and Allyson Chernenko. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Brooke Hogan (R) and Allyson Chernenko. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Brooke Hogan (R) and Allyson Chernenko. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
33 / 41
Musician Frankie Ballard. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Musician Frankie Ballard. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Musician Frankie Ballard. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
34 / 41
Actor Tom Arnold (L) and singer Luke Bryan. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Actor Tom Arnold (L) and singer Luke Bryan. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Actor Tom Arnold (L) and singer Luke Bryan. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
35 / 41
Actor Norman Reedus. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Actor Norman Reedus. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Actor Norman Reedus. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
36 / 41
Singer Aloe Blacc. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Singer Aloe Blacc. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Singer Aloe Blacc. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
37 / 41
The parents of the late U.S. Navy Seal Chris Kyle, Wayne (L) and Deby Kyle, arrive with Mark Woods. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

The parents of the late U.S. Navy Seal Chris Kyle, Wayne (L) and Deby Kyle, arrive with Mark Woods. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
The parents of the late U.S. Navy Seal Chris Kyle, Wayne (L) and Deby Kyle, arrive with Mark Woods. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
38 / 41
Jessie James Decker (L) and Jamie Lynn Spears. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Jessie James Decker (L) and Jamie Lynn Spears. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Jessie James Decker (L) and Jamie Lynn Spears. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
39 / 41
The group Parmalee. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

The group Parmalee. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
The group Parmalee. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
40 / 41
Colton Swon (L) and Zach Swon of The Swon Brothers. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Colton Swon (L) and Zach Swon of The Swon Brothers. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Colton Swon (L) and Zach Swon of The Swon Brothers. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
41 / 41
View Again
View Next
Tony Awards ceremony

Tony Awards ceremony

Next Slideshows

Tony Awards ceremony

Tony Awards ceremony

Highlights from the Tony Awards.

Jun 08 2015
Tony Awards red carpet

Tony Awards red carpet

Style from the Tony Awards red carpet.

Jun 08 2015
Celebrating Steve Martin

Celebrating Steve Martin

Steve Martin receives a Life Achievement Award from the American Film Institute.

Jun 05 2015
CFDA Fashion Awards

CFDA Fashion Awards

Style at the CFDA Fashion Awards in NY.

Jun 02 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast