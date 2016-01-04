Coach Zidane
Real Madrid's new coach Zinedine Zidane appears before the media at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, January 4, 2016. Real Madrid have sacked coach Rafa Benitez after less than half a season in charge and promoted former France and Real...more
Italy's Marco Materazzi falls on the pitch after being head-butted by France's Zinedine Zidane (R) during their World Cup 2006 final soccer match in Berlin July 9, 2006. REUTERS/Peter Schols/GPD/Handout
Italy's Marco Materazzi (R) lies injured on the pitch after France's Zinedine Zidane headbutted him in the chest, as Italy's Fabio Cannavaro and David Trezeguet (L, back to camera) gesture during their World Cup 2006 final soccer match in Berlin July...more
Referee Horacio Elizondo (R) of Argentina shows France's Zinedine Zidane a red card during their World Cup 2006 final soccer match against Italy in Berlin July 9, 2006. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
France's Zinedine Zidane stands on the pitch during their World Cup 2006 final soccer match against Italy in Berlin July 9, 2006. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Former French soccer international Zinedine Zidane (L) and his wife Veronique (R) attend an international friendly soccer match between France and Belgium at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles...more
Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti (R) watches his assistant Zinedine Zidane shout at their players during their Champions League final soccer match against Atletico Madrid at Luz stadium in Lisbon, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane of France waves at his fans at the end of the Spanish first division soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium May 7, 2006. TREUTERS/Victor Fraile
Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane of France controls the ball during his team's Spanish first division soccer match against Villarreal at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium May 7, 2006. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Former soccer star and Real Madrid sporting director Zinedine Zidane watches a press conference for the Real Madrid resort island in Ras Al Khaimah March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Former soccer star Zinedine Zidane (L) signs autographs during the Columbus beach soccer event in Monaco December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
France's Zinedine Zidane (top) jumps over Spain's Xabi Alonso (L) and Marinano Pernia during their second round World Cup 2006 soccer match in Hanover June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
French soccer star Zinedine Zidane runs with ball in a friendly soccer game against [Mexico] at Saint-Denis' stade de France near Paris, May 27, 2006. REUTERS
A man walks down steps decorated with a portrait of France's national soccer player Zinedine Zidane in London's Canary Wharf district June 9, 2006. REUTERS/Catherine Benson
Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane (L) of France battles for the ball with Real Mallorca's Angelis Basinas of Greece during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca February 26, 2006. REUTERS/Dani Cardona
Real Madrid's French soccer player Zinedine Zidane poses during a ceremony in Madrid May 11, 2005. REUTERS/
France's Zinedine Zidane (R) controls the ball as Switzerland's Ricardo Cabanas watches during their Euro 2004 Group B soccer match at the Cidade de Coimbra stadium in Coimbra, June 21, 2004. REUTERS/
Real Madrid's French star midfielder Zinedine Zidane has his neck measured by a Madrid's Wax Museum artist in Madrid January 14, 2002. REUTERS/
Juventus midfielder Zinedine Zidane flies high to control the ball as Fenerbahce defender Nigerian international Uche Okechukwu (R) and Ilker Yagcioglu (L) look on September 25 in their European Champions League Group C match in Istanbul. REUTERS/
Zinedine Zidane of France lifts the Soccer World Cup trophy after their victory over [Brazil] in the World Cup Final July 12. REUTERS/
