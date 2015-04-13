Coachella style
Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio of Brazil walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with friends. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple lies on the grass before Kaskade plays at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Drew Paterson, 31, and Michelle Simone walk through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nicole Roman, 30, walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People listen to AC/DC from under the "Pulp Pavilion" art installation by Ball-Nogues Studio at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women eat watermelons at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People listen to Hozier at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tyler the Creator jumps off a stage set giant bed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wait to enter the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
FKA twigs of Britain performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man dressed as Winnie the Pooh talks to a woman celebrating her 21st birthday at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People walk through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman wears furry boots at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cameron Pugh, 24, from Fresno, walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women lie on the grass to listen to Hozier at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women pose for a selfie photo at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man displays a temporary tattoo saying "Forever Young" at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman carries a giant photo of Ellen DeGeneres' head, in order to find separated friends in the crowd, at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple hugs in front of the ferris wheel at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women arrive at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People walk through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman takes a nap in the car camping area at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women walk through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women wear gladiator sandals at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People dance to Hozier at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman sits in front of the "Pulp Pavilion" art installation by Ball-Nogues Studio at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman carries a replica slice of pizza, in order to find separated friends in the crowd, at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dominic DeBonis, 31, (L) and Samantha Harris-Roberts, 41, from Somerset, England, walk through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lemeese Ghosal (L) and Reem Mansoor walk through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman displays a temporary "Happy Coachella" tattoo at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People are sprayed with water as they dance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Melissa Gasia, 24, dances in front of an artwork called "Papilio Merraculous" by Poetic Kinetics at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women dance to Hozier at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People walk in front of an artwork called "Papilio Merraculous" by Poetic Kinetics at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman does acrobatics as she waits for a band to start playing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man takes a nap in the car camping area at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People are sprayed with water as they dance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman cartwheels through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man sits between two women at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People watch Father John Misty perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man walks past an artwork called "Papilio Merraculous" by Poetic Kinetics at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
