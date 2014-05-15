Coal mine explosion in Turkey
A woman mourns during the funeral of a miner who died in a fire at a coal mine, at a cemetery in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Women mourn during the funeral of a miner who died in a fire at a coal mine, at a cemetery in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A man sits near graves during the funeral of a miner who died in a fire at a coal mine, at a cemetery in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yasin Akgul/Depo Photos
People pray during a funeral at a cemetery after a mining disaster in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People carry the coffin of a miner who died in a fire at a coal mine during his funeral at a cemetery in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People carry the coffin of a miner who died in a fire at a coal mine during his funeral at a cemetery in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers carry a miner who sustained injuries after a mine explosion to an ambulance in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gokhan Gungor/Depo Photos
A relative of a miner who was killed or injured in a mine explosion reacts as rescuers work in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
A relative of a miner reacts as she waits in front of an hospital in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man prays beside a grave of a dead miner while workers dig graves and locals accompany the praying in a cemetary in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers carry a miner who sustained injuries after a mine explosion, to an ambulance in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
Smoke rises from one of the entrances of the mine where an explosion occurred in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gokhan Gungor/Depo Photos
Relatives of miners who were killed or injured in a mine explosion react as rescuers work in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
A man lays carnations at the Miners Monument in central Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man writes "Ridvan", the name of a dead miner, on a piece of wood on his grave in a cemetary in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Erdem Donutkan/KODA Collective
An injured miner is carried to an ambulance after being rescued from a coal mine he was trapped in, in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa early May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Emre Tazegul
Relatives of miners react as they wait in front of a coal mine in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa early May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Erdem Donutkan/KODA Collective
An injured miner is carried to an ambulance after being rescued from a coal mine he was in trapped in, in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa, late May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Emre Tazegul
Relatives of miners react as they wait in front of a coal mine in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa early May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Erdem Donutkan/KODA Collective
A miner hugs a relative in front of a coal mine site in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
The body of miner is carried to an ambulance in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
An injured miner is carried to an ambulance after an explosion and fire in a coal mine in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Depo Photos
An injured miner is carried into a hospital in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Depo Photos
Relatives of miners trapped in a coal mine react as they wait in front of the site in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Depo Photos
An injured miner is carried to an ambulance in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Depo Photos
Relatives of miners who are trapped in a coal mine wait in front of a hospital in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Depo Photos
An injured miner is carried into a hospital in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Depo Photos
The body of a miner is carried to an ambulance in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
