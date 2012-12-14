Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Dec 13, 2012 | 7:35pm EST

Coffee from El Salvador's slopes

<p>A worker carries a sack of freshly harvested coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador, El Salvador December 10, 2012. Once a family-owned coffee plantation split under a 1980 land reform, the Santa Adelaida coffee is now a cooperative dedicated to the production of organically-grown high ground coffee, which is certified by non-governmental organization Rainforest Alliance, and exported to Germany, the U.S., Britain and Japan. The coffee plantation is currently run by a cooperative of over 150 members. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez </p>

A worker carries a sack of freshly harvested coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador, El Salvador December 10, 2012. Once a family-owned coffee plantation split under a 1980 land reform,...more

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A worker carries a sack of freshly harvested coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador, El Salvador December 10, 2012. Once a family-owned coffee plantation split under a 1980 land reform, the Santa Adelaida coffee is now a cooperative dedicated to the production of organically-grown high ground coffee, which is certified by non-governmental organization Rainforest Alliance, and exported to Germany, the U.S., Britain and Japan. The coffee plantation is currently run by a cooperative of over 150 members. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
1 / 15
<p>A worker pours coffee beans for washing at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez (EL SALVADOR - Tags: BUSINESS COMMODITIES AGRICULTURE)</p>

A worker pours coffee beans for washing at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez (EL SALVADOR - Tags: BUSINESS COMMODITIES AGRICULTURE)

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A worker pours coffee beans for washing at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez (EL SALVADOR - Tags: BUSINESS COMMODITIES AGRICULTURE)

Close
2 / 15
<p>A worker picks ripe coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez </p>

A worker picks ripe coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A worker picks ripe coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
3 / 15
<p>Workers clean and sort freshly harvested coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez </p>

Workers clean and sort freshly harvested coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Workers clean and sort freshly harvested coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
4 / 15
<p>A worker records the weight of coffee beans as they are being weighed at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

A worker records the weight of coffee beans as they are being weighed at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A worker records the weight of coffee beans as they are being weighed at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
5 / 15
<p>Workers clean and sort freshly harvested coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Workers clean and sort freshly harvested coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Workers clean and sort freshly harvested coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
6 / 15
<p>Workers stand next to sacks of freshly harvested coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Workers stand next to sacks of freshly harvested coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Workers stand next to sacks of freshly harvested coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
7 / 15
<p>A woman prepares tortillas for lunch at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez </p>

A woman prepares tortillas for lunch at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A woman prepares tortillas for lunch at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
8 / 15
<p>Freshly harvested coffee beans are seen at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez </p>

Freshly harvested coffee beans are seen at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Freshly harvested coffee beans are seen at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
9 / 15
<p>A worker dries coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez </p>

A worker dries coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A worker dries coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
10 / 15
<p>A worker is seen through dried coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez </p>

A worker is seen through dried coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A worker is seen through dried coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
11 / 15
<p>A worker holds a handful of coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

A worker holds a handful of coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A worker holds a handful of coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
12 / 15
<p>A worker sorts dried coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez </p>

A worker sorts dried coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A worker sorts dried coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
13 / 15
<p>Alberto Moya, 68, a member of the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative poses for a picture at a warehouse of bourbon coffee for export in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez </p>

Alberto Moya, 68, a member of the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative poses for a picture at a warehouse of bourbon coffee for export in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Alberto Moya, 68, a member of the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative poses for a picture at a warehouse of bourbon coffee for export in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
14 / 15
<p>Workers walk towards a coffee plantation at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez </p>

Workers walk towards a coffee plantation at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Workers walk towards a coffee plantation at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Science and Technology

Pictures of the year: Science and Technology

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Science and Technology

Pictures of the year: Science and Technology

Our best science and technology photos of the year.

Dec 13 2012
Handmade eyeballs

Handmade eyeballs

A German ocularist produces individual glass-blown human eye prostheses for people who have lost an eye due to a trauma, illness or accident.

Dec 13 2012
12/12/12

12/12/12

Marking the last major numerical date for almost another century.

Dec 12 2012
North Korea launches rocket

North Korea launches rocket

The isolated state successfully launches a rocket.

Dec 12 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast