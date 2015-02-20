Edition:
Cold in the USA

People walk during low temperature at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. Millions of people awoke to painfully cold weather in the eastern United States on Friday, with temperatures frigid enough in New York City and Washington to break decades-old record lows for Feb. 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A woman walks her dog during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People walk through the cold on Wall Street in New York's financial district February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People try to get their hands warm as they walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man talks on his phone while walking in the cold in the Brooklyn borough of New York February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People walk during low temperatures through the Brooklyn bridge in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman covers herself from the wind as she makes her way to New York, during low temperatures in Exchange Place, New Jersey, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A homeless man makes his way through the Brooklyn bridge during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People walk during low temperature at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

