Cold War ghosts haunt Latvia
Entrance to the underground premises is pictured at the abandoned former Soviet R12 nuclear missile base in Zeltini, Latvia, July 22, 2016. Hidden in the forests of Aluksne, near Latvia's north-eastern border with Russia, the remains of a former...more
People take a selfie at the abandoned former Soviet R12 nuclear missile launch site in Zeltini. The Zeltini missile launch site, operational during the Cold War years from 1962 to 1984 when Latvia was under Soviet rule, at one time concealed at least...more
People walk past abandoned former Soviet R12 nuclear missile hangar in Zeltini. The nuclear rockets at the base were the same model as those whose deployment on Cuba triggered the Cold War standoff between the United States and the Soviet Union....more
Former Soviet Army officer Vladimir Procenko shows a picture of the Soviet R12 nuclear missile near the abandoned launch site in Zeltini. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Remains of a sign in Russian are seen in the abandoned former Soviet R12 nuclear missile base in Zeltini. It was only in the early 1990s when Latvia regained its independence from a collapsing Soviet Union and Moscow recalled its military that...more
Former Soviet Army officer Vladimir Procenko shows a picture of the Soviet R12 nuclear missile near the abandoned launch site in Zeltini. The now abandoned former military buildings and missile hangars attract thousands of tourists each year. Latvia...more
Former Soviet Army officer Leonid Konovalov enters underground bomb shelter at the abandoned former Soviet R12 nuclear missile base in Zeltini. "Missiles were erected, everything was ready. We waited for a command," said Leonid Konovalov, a...more
Former Soviet Army officers Leonid Konovalov (L) and Vladimir Procenko stand near the abandoned Soviet R12 nuclear missile launch site in Zeltini. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Former Soviet Army officer Vladimir Procenko shows R12 nuclear missile drawing near the abandoned launch site in Zeltini. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Signs in Russian are seen in the abandoned former Soviet R12 nuclear missile base in Zeltini. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Next Slideshows
Air strikes in rebel-held Syria
Air strikes continue in the rebel-held areas of Syria.
Mourning for Munich
A gunman opened fire killing 9 people and wounding 27 others near a busy shopping mall in Munich, Germany.
Munich shooting attack
Our latest photos from the scene of the 'shooting rampage' at a shopping center in Germany.
Hillary chooses Kaine
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton selects Senator Tim Kaine as her running mate.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.