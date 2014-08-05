Cold War power plant
A view of a ring hall surrounding the reactor casing is seen in the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside the northeastern town of Lubmin August 5, 2014. Unit Six was a part of East Germany's largest nuclear power...more
A view of the switches at a control board is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A view shows the top of the reactor inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An exterior view shows decommissioned Units Six (L of chimney) and Five of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A full-body contamination monitor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An explosion-proof telephone is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A view of an entrance to the concrete case surrounding the pressure vessel of the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A view of a former engine hall is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Valves are seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A view of the concrete case surrounding the pressure vessel of the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A view of the pump hall surrounding the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The pressurizer is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A view shows a double-door system of heavy steel doors inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Switches of a control board are seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An exterior view shows decommissioned Units Six (L of chimney) and Five of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
