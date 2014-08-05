Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 5, 2014 | 1:10pm EDT

Cold War power plant

A view of a ring hall surrounding the reactor casing is seen in the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside the northeastern town of Lubmin August 5, 2014. Unit Six was a part of East Germany's largest nuclear power plant that was nearly completed in 1990, when the country's re-unification halted construction. The Water-Water Power Reactor of the VVER-440/V-230 type, a modified version of the first generation of Soviet designed nuclear power plants, was decommissioned along with all other units as they did not meet West German safety standards that were significantly higher than in East Germany. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A view of a ring hall surrounding the reactor casing is seen in the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside the northeastern town of Lubmin August 5, 2014. Unit Six was a part of East Germany's largest nuclear power...more

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A view of a ring hall surrounding the reactor casing is seen in the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside the northeastern town of Lubmin August 5, 2014. Unit Six was a part of East Germany's largest nuclear power plant that was nearly completed in 1990, when the country's re-unification halted construction. The Water-Water Power Reactor of the VVER-440/V-230 type, a modified version of the first generation of Soviet designed nuclear power plants, was decommissioned along with all other units as they did not meet West German safety standards that were significantly higher than in East Germany. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
1 / 15
A view of the switches at a control board is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A view of the switches at a control board is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A view of the switches at a control board is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
2 / 15
A view shows the top of the reactor inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A view shows the top of the reactor inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A view shows the top of the reactor inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
3 / 15
An exterior view shows decommissioned Units Six (L of chimney) and Five of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An exterior view shows decommissioned Units Six (L of chimney) and Five of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An exterior view shows decommissioned Units Six (L of chimney) and Five of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
4 / 15
A full-body contamination monitor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A full-body contamination monitor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A full-body contamination monitor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
5 / 15
An explosion-proof telephone is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An explosion-proof telephone is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An explosion-proof telephone is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
6 / 15
A view of an entrance to the concrete case surrounding the pressure vessel of the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A view of an entrance to the concrete case surrounding the pressure vessel of the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A view of an entrance to the concrete case surrounding the pressure vessel of the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
7 / 15
A view of a former engine hall is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A view of a former engine hall is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A view of a former engine hall is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
8 / 15
Valves are seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Valves are seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Valves are seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
9 / 15
A view of the concrete case surrounding the pressure vessel of the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A view of the concrete case surrounding the pressure vessel of the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A view of the concrete case surrounding the pressure vessel of the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
10 / 15
A view of the pump hall surrounding the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A view of the pump hall surrounding the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A view of the pump hall surrounding the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
11 / 15
The pressurizer is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The pressurizer is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
The pressurizer is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
12 / 15
A view shows a double-door system of heavy steel doors inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A view shows a double-door system of heavy steel doors inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A view shows a double-door system of heavy steel doors inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
13 / 15
Switches of a control board are seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Switches of a control board are seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Switches of a control board are seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
14 / 15
An exterior view shows decommissioned Units Six (L of chimney) and Five of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An exterior view shows decommissioned Units Six (L of chimney) and Five of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An exterior view shows decommissioned Units Six (L of chimney) and Five of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Building a windmill

Building a windmill

Next Slideshows

Building a windmill

Building a windmill

Crews assemble a turbine on a wind farm in France.

Aug 05 2014
Sugar warehouse burns

Sugar warehouse burns

Firefighters contain a blaze at a Brazilian sugar facility, slowing down exports from the world's largest producer of sugar.

Aug 04 2014
In the trenches

In the trenches

A French historical society rebuilds World War One trenches on the same spot, at the same scale and with the same tools as back in 1916.

Aug 04 2014
Rubik's Cube Championship

Rubik's Cube Championship

Fans of the classic puzzle toy gather for the National Rubik's Cube Championship in New Jersey.

Aug 01 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast