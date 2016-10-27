Edition:
College graduates in a war zone

New graduates of Engineering and Law faculties at Benghazi University celebrate as they pose in front of damaged buildings at their university's former headquarters, which was destroyed during clashes in 2014, between members of the Libyan National Army and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, Libya, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A view shows ruined buildings at Benghazi University which was destroyed during clashes in 2014, on October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A new graduate of Benghazi University takes a selfie in front of a ruined building at his university's former headquarters, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

New graduates of Engineering and Law faculties at Benghazi University pose behind disarmed shells at the headquarters of their former university, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

New graduates of Benghazi University visit the ruined headquarters of their former university, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A new graduate of Benghazi University visits the university's ruined former headquarters, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A view shows ruined buildings at Benghazi University, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Debris is seen after a building was bombed by a Libyan warplane at a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

The administration building at the University of Benghazi destroyed building is seen damaged after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Damaged computers are seen after the building was bombed by a Libyan warplane at a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A teacher points to a hole in the ceiling after the building was bombed by a Libyan warplane at a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Machines damaged after being bombed by a Libyan warplane are seen inside a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

The entrance of the university which was bombed by a Libyan warplane is seen in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A teacher stands inside a damaged classroom after the building was bombed by a Libyan warplane at a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Teachers and staff stand next to debris after the building was bombed by a Libyan warplane at a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

