College graduates in a war zone
New graduates of Engineering and Law faculties at Benghazi University celebrate as they pose in front of damaged buildings at their university's former headquarters, which was destroyed during clashes in 2014, between members of the Libyan National...more
A view shows ruined buildings at Benghazi University which was destroyed during clashes in 2014, on October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A new graduate of Benghazi University takes a selfie in front of a ruined building at his university's former headquarters, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
New graduates of Engineering and Law faculties at Benghazi University pose behind disarmed shells at the headquarters of their former university, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
New graduates of Benghazi University visit the ruined headquarters of their former university, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A new graduate of Benghazi University visits the university's ruined former headquarters, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A view shows ruined buildings at Benghazi University, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Debris is seen after a building was bombed by a Libyan warplane at a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
The administration building at the University of Benghazi destroyed building is seen damaged after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former...more
Damaged computers are seen after the building was bombed by a Libyan warplane at a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A teacher points to a hole in the ceiling after the building was bombed by a Libyan warplane at a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Machines damaged after being bombed by a Libyan warplane are seen inside a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
The entrance of the university which was bombed by a Libyan warplane is seen in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A teacher stands inside a damaged classroom after the building was bombed by a Libyan warplane at a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Teachers and staff stand next to debris after the building was bombed by a Libyan warplane at a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Next Slideshows
Michelle for Hillary
First lady Michelle Obama campaigns alongside Hillary Clinton for the first time.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Islamic State escape tunnels
Iraqi counter-terrorism forces discover tunnels used by Islamic State as escape routes in Bazwaia outside Mosul.
Iraqi forces battle Islamic State for control of Mosul
Iraqi forces try to drive Islamic State from their last major stronghold in the country.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.