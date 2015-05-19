Colombia landslide

Residents remove mud and debris as they search for bodies after a landslide in the municipality of Salgar, in Antioquia department, Colombia May 18, 2015. A landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes in a town in Colombia's northwest mountains....more

Residents remove mud and debris as they search for bodies after a landslide in the municipality of Salgar, in Antioquia department, Colombia May 18, 2015. A landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes in a town in Colombia's northwest mountains. Heavy rains caused a ravine to overflow, sending mud and water onto neighboring homes in Salgar. REUTERS/El Colombiano

