Fri Jul 29, 2016

Colombiamoda fashion

Colombian model Ariadna Gutierrez, presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin, Colombia, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A model presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Models presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A model presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Models present creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Colombian model Ariadna Gutierrez, presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Models presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

