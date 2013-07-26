Colombiamoda fashion
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Falabella brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Falabella brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Silvia Tcherassi during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 25, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from brand Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Manuela Alvarez during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Models present creations from Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Models present creations from brand Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Adriana Sanchez during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from brand Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Adriana Sanchez during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation of brand Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Fashion Lab designers during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Rapsodia brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Models present creations by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Fashion Lab designers during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013.REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model is reflected in the runway as she presents a creation by designer Silvia Tcherassi during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 25, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Fashion Lab designers during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
