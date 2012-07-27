Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jul 26, 2012

Colombian fashion

<p>A model presents creations by Colombian brand Alado during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>A model presents creations by Colombian brand Babalu during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>Models present creations by Colombian brand Tarrao during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Francisco Leal during Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>A model presents a creation by Colombian brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>A model presents creations by Colombian brand Mai Petit during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>A model presents creations by Colombian brand Babalu during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>A model presents creations by Colombian brand Babalu during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>A model presents a creation by Colombian brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Francisco Leal during the Colombiamoda Fashion Show in Medellin July 24, 2012. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera </p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>A model presents a creation by Colombian brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>Models present creations by Colombian brand Babalu during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>A model presents creations by Colombian brand Alado during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>A model presents a creation by Colombian brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>Models present creations from the Andina Area University during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>A model presents a creation from the Andina Area University during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>Models present creations by Colombian brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>A model presents a creation from Andina Area University during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 24, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera </p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>A model presents a creation by Colombian brand Studio F during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>Models present creations by Colombian brand Studio F during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

