Colombians reject FARC peace deal

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos shows his vote for the referendum on the peace deal in Bogota, Colombia. Putting on a brave face after a major political defeat, President Juan Manuel Santos offered hope to those who backed his four-year peace negotiation with the FARC in Cuba. "I will not give up, I will keep seeking peace until the last minute of my term," he said moments after losing Sunday's plebiscite to those who want a re-negotiation of the deal or an obliteration of the FARC on the battlefield. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Close