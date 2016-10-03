Colombians reject FARC peace deal
A supporter of "Si" vote cries after the nation voted "No" in a referendum on a peace deal between the government and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels, at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia, October 2, 2016. Colombia's government...more
FARC rebel leader Rodrigo Londono smokes a Cohiba cigar while watching a live transmission of the referendum on a peace deal, in Havana, Cuba. The peace accord reached in late August and signed a week ago offered the possibility that rebel fighters...more
Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos shows his vote for the referendum on the peace deal in Bogota, Colombia. Putting on a brave face after a major political defeat, President Juan Manuel Santos offered hope to those who backed his four-year peace...more
FARC negotiator Pastor Alape (C) watchs a live transmission of the referendum on a peace deal, in Havana, Cuba. Rodrigo Londono, the top FARC commander better known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, also offered reassurance the rebels remain committed...more
Supporters of "No" vote celebrate after the nation voted "No" in the referendum in Bogota, Colombia. Turnout for the vote was a paltry 37 percent, reflecting some apathy from "yes" supporters who had assumed an easy win in addition to bad weather...more
Former Colombian Vice President Francisco Santos celebrates after the nation voted "No" at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Felipe Caicedo
A supporter of "Si" vote cries after the nation voted "No" in a referendum at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia. President Santos, 65, who was not obliged by law to hold a plebiscite, had said there was no Plan B in the event of the failure of the...more
Colombia's former President Alvaro Uribe gestures after casting his vote for the referendum at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A police officer checks a voter at the entrance of a referendum polling station in Silvia, Colombia. Following the result, peace researchers dropped Colombia from a list of favorites for the Nobel Peace Prize. The United Nations applauded the...more
A Colombian Guambiano indigenous woman votes in a referendum in Silvia, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A woman carrying her daughter casts her vote in a referendum in Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Colombians look for their identification numbers on lists outside the Colombian consulate, before voting in a referendum in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators take part in an event organized by supporters of the "no" vote in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Felipe Caicedo
Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos poses for a photo with his family after casting his vote at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A demonstrator wears a t-shirt with a picture of FARC rebel leader Timochenko during an event organized by supporters of the "no" vote in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Felipe Caicedo
Colombia's former President Alvaro Uribe talks to the media after casting his vote in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A supporter of "Si" vote cries after the nation voted "No" in a referendum on a peace deal at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Soldiers stand guard at Bolivar Square during a referendum in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
