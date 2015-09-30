Colombia's last nomadic tribe
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian child rests in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. The Nukak first made contact with the outside world in 1988 - one of the last of Colombia's 102 tribes to do...more
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian people walk on a street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. They are just one of 34 indigenous groups at risk of extinction in Colombia, forced to flee their lands by warring factions in the...more
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy gestures in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. At Agua Bonita, an area of lush farmland set aside by the government for the 80 Nukak who live here, the...more
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian people walk on a street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. Corrugated zinc has replaced palm-leaf roofs, the village is strewn with litter, music blaring from the radio has driven out Nukak...more
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman counts money at a park in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. Government medical missions to Nukak settlements to treat malnutrition and respiratory diseases are replacing traditional...more
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy is seen on the street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, September 4, 2015. These days they are more likely to play football or loll in their hammocks, while older women and children walk barefoot to town...more
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian man weaves with his foot in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. Nukak men now face a two-week trek through rainforest to find monkeys, so they are hunting...more
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy rests in a hammock in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, September 3, 2015. The move to settlements has forced the Nukak to grapple with once alien concepts like borders,...more
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy is seen in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. Such rapid change has produced anxiety and stress, along with a deep sense of loss they find hard to handle....more
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian Joaquin Niijbe, 27, talks in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. Among the Nukak, teenagers who have never known or can no longer recall life as hunter-gatherer...more
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman and children walk barefoot on a street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. The Nukak are polygamous and once lived in small groups in the jungle. But now in the settlements they are...more
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman holds her baby in a park in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian girl cooks while her brother looks on from a hammock at a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare, May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian children and women are seen in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A Colombian Indian Nukak Maku boy rests in a hammock on his tent near San Jose del Guaviare province southeast of Bogota on April 6, 2008. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian sits with his children in a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province southeast of Bogota, May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boys look at a picture of a nomadic Indian in the jungle at a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province southeast of Bogota May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman eats at a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province southeast of Bogota, May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Next Slideshows
Wasteland weekend
Enthusiasts attend the post-apocalyptic Wasteland Weekend event inspired by the Mad Max movie franchise in California.
Searching for the perfect etrog
Jews inspects palm frond and etrogs for blemishes during preparations for the upcoming holiday of Sukkot.
Walking above the earth
Europe's best slackliners compete at the Highline Extreme event in Switzerland.
Eid: Feast of the Sacrifice
Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to commemorate Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son on God's command.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.