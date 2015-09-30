Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 30, 2015 | 3:10pm EDT

Colombia's last nomadic tribe

A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian child rests in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. The Nukak first made contact with the outside world in 1988 - one of the last of Colombia's 102 tribes to do so. Disease has killed more than half of them since then, and they now number only about 500. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian child rests in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. The Nukak first made contact with the outside world in 1988 - one of the last of Colombia's 102 tribes to do...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian child rests in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. The Nukak first made contact with the outside world in 1988 - one of the last of Colombia's 102 tribes to do so. Disease has killed more than half of them since then, and they now number only about 500. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
1 / 18
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian people walk on a street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. They are just one of 34 indigenous groups at risk of extinction in Colombia, forced to flee their lands by warring factions in the country's 51-year conflict. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Colombian Nukak Maku Indian people walk on a street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. They are just one of 34 indigenous groups at risk of extinction in Colombia, forced to flee their lands by warring factions in the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian people walk on a street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. They are just one of 34 indigenous groups at risk of extinction in Colombia, forced to flee their lands by warring factions in the country's 51-year conflict. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
2 / 18
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy gestures in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. At Agua Bonita, an area of lush farmland set aside by the government for the 80 Nukak who live here, the collapse of the tribe's traditional way of life is palpable. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy gestures in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. At Agua Bonita, an area of lush farmland set aside by the government for the 80 Nukak who live here, the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy gestures in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. At Agua Bonita, an area of lush farmland set aside by the government for the 80 Nukak who live here, the collapse of the tribe's traditional way of life is palpable. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
3 / 18
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian people walk on a street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. Corrugated zinc has replaced palm-leaf roofs, the village is strewn with litter, music blaring from the radio has driven out Nukak songs, and fizzy drinks and government food aid have replaced the staple diet of forest berries and monkey meat. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Colombian Nukak Maku Indian people walk on a street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. Corrugated zinc has replaced palm-leaf roofs, the village is strewn with litter, music blaring from the radio has driven out Nukak...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian people walk on a street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. Corrugated zinc has replaced palm-leaf roofs, the village is strewn with litter, music blaring from the radio has driven out Nukak songs, and fizzy drinks and government food aid have replaced the staple diet of forest berries and monkey meat. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
4 / 18
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman counts money at a park in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. Government medical missions to Nukak settlements to treat malnutrition and respiratory diseases are replacing traditional doctors. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman counts money at a park in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. Government medical missions to Nukak settlements to treat malnutrition and respiratory diseases are replacing traditional...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman counts money at a park in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. Government medical missions to Nukak settlements to treat malnutrition and respiratory diseases are replacing traditional doctors. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
5 / 18
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy is seen on the street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, September 4, 2015. These days they are more likely to play football or loll in their hammocks, while older women and children walk barefoot to town to sell the bracelets and baskets they weave. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy is seen on the street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, September 4, 2015. These days they are more likely to play football or loll in their hammocks, while older women and children walk barefoot to town...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy is seen on the street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, September 4, 2015. These days they are more likely to play football or loll in their hammocks, while older women and children walk barefoot to town to sell the bracelets and baskets they weave. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
6 / 18
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian man weaves with his foot in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. Nukak men now face a two-week trek through rainforest to find monkeys, so they are hunting less. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian man weaves with his foot in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. Nukak men now face a two-week trek through rainforest to find monkeys, so they are hunting...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian man weaves with his foot in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. Nukak men now face a two-week trek through rainforest to find monkeys, so they are hunting less. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
7 / 18
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy rests in a hammock in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, September 3, 2015. The move to settlements has forced the Nukak to grapple with once alien concepts like borders, private property and money. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy rests in a hammock in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, September 3, 2015. The move to settlements has forced the Nukak to grapple with once alien concepts like borders,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy rests in a hammock in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, September 3, 2015. The move to settlements has forced the Nukak to grapple with once alien concepts like borders, private property and money. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
8 / 18
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy is seen in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. Such rapid change has produced anxiety and stress, along with a deep sense of loss they find hard to handle. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy is seen in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. Such rapid change has produced anxiety and stress, along with a deep sense of loss they find hard to handle....more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy is seen in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. Such rapid change has produced anxiety and stress, along with a deep sense of loss they find hard to handle. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
9 / 18
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian Joaquin Niijbe, 27, talks in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. Among the Nukak, teenagers who have never known or can no longer recall life as hunter-gatherer nomads, suffer acutely. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Colombian Nukak Maku Indian Joaquin Niijbe, 27, talks in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. Among the Nukak, teenagers who have never known or can no longer recall life as hunter-gatherer...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian Joaquin Niijbe, 27, talks in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. Among the Nukak, teenagers who have never known or can no longer recall life as hunter-gatherer nomads, suffer acutely. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
10 / 18
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman and children walk barefoot on a street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. The Nukak are polygamous and once lived in small groups in the jungle. But now in the settlements they are clustered in large groups of up to 100, straining community and family ties. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman and children walk barefoot on a street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. The Nukak are polygamous and once lived in small groups in the jungle. But now in the settlements they are...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman and children walk barefoot on a street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. The Nukak are polygamous and once lived in small groups in the jungle. But now in the settlements they are clustered in large groups of up to 100, straining community and family ties. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
11 / 18
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman holds her baby in a park in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman holds her baby in a park in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman holds her baby in a park in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
12 / 18
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian girl cooks while her brother looks on from a hammock at a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare, May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian girl cooks while her brother looks on from a hammock at a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare, May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian girl cooks while her brother looks on from a hammock at a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare, May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Close
13 / 18
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian children and women are seen in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Colombian Nukak Maku Indian children and women are seen in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian children and women are seen in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
14 / 18
A Colombian Indian Nukak Maku boy rests in a hammock on his tent near San Jose del Guaviare province southeast of Bogota on April 6, 2008. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

A Colombian Indian Nukak Maku boy rests in a hammock on his tent near San Jose del Guaviare province southeast of Bogota on April 6, 2008. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Sunday, April 06, 2008
A Colombian Indian Nukak Maku boy rests in a hammock on his tent near San Jose del Guaviare province southeast of Bogota on April 6, 2008. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
15 / 18
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian sits with his children in a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province southeast of Bogota, May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian sits with his children in a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province southeast of Bogota, May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian sits with his children in a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province southeast of Bogota, May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Close
16 / 18
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boys look at a picture of a nomadic Indian in the jungle at a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province southeast of Bogota May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boys look at a picture of a nomadic Indian in the jungle at a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province southeast of Bogota May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2009
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boys look at a picture of a nomadic Indian in the jungle at a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province southeast of Bogota May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Close
17 / 18
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman eats at a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province southeast of Bogota, May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman eats at a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province southeast of Bogota, May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman eats at a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province southeast of Bogota, May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Wasteland weekend

Wasteland weekend

Next Slideshows

Wasteland weekend

Wasteland weekend

Enthusiasts attend the post-apocalyptic Wasteland Weekend event inspired by the Mad Max movie franchise in California.

Sep 28 2015
Searching for the perfect etrog

Searching for the perfect etrog

Jews inspects palm frond and etrogs for blemishes during preparations for the upcoming holiday of Sukkot.

Sep 25 2015
Walking above the earth

Walking above the earth

Europe's best slackliners compete at the Highline Extreme event in Switzerland.

Sep 25 2015
Eid: Feast of the Sacrifice

Eid: Feast of the Sacrifice

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to commemorate Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son on God's command.

Sep 25 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast