Colombia's long war with FARC

FARC members run during a battle with the Colombian Army in the mountains of Jambalo, in the province of Cauca, July 2012. Cauca province - known colloquially by soldiers as Cauca-kistan for the intensity of combat there - has been one of the hottest regions of the conflict and it is a strategic area for the production and transport of cocaine. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

