Colombia's long war with FARC
Leftist rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) patrol a roadway near to San Vicente de Caguan, January 1999. REUTERS/Jose Gomez
Three members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) take up positions in trenches around a heavily-fortified rebel camp in the southern Caqueta province, December 1998. REUTERS/Jose Gomez
Colombian soldiers survey an area in San Juanito during fighting with FARC guerrillas, February 1997. REUTERS/Jose Gomez
Two civilians of the town of Dolores are ordered by FARC guerrillas to search a Colombian policeman's clothes for concealed weapons during a siege of the town in Colombia's central Tolima province, November 1999. A fellow wounded policeman lies in...more
FARC guerrillas take hostage three police captured during an attack in the town of Dolores, November 1997. The captured police were released to the press some hours later. REUTERS/File
Colombian soldiers carry a FARC guerrilla injured in combat during an attack in Guayabetal Meta province, January 2000. REUTERS/File
A dead civilian lies in the road as Red Cross workers run for protection after an attack in Guayabetal, January 2000. REUTERS/File
FARC rebels stand guard during a roadblock after they attacked Silvia town in Cauca province, May 1999. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A FARC rebel looks at a photo of legendary guerrilla leader Ernesto "Che" Guevara in a temporary rebel headquarters in San Vicente del Caguan, October 1999. REUTERS/Jose Gomez
A Colombian soldier covers his face as he looks at the body of a FARC rebel killed in combat, May 2000. The suspected members of FARC were traveling in two vehicles along a rural road northwest of Bogota, when army troops opened fire killing 10...more
A Colombian police officerruns as he holds his weapon during a guerrilla attack in Granada city, Antioquia province, December 2000. Three Colombian policemen and three civilians were killed during the attack. REUTERS/File
Two Colombian soldiers patrol in front at a truck burned by FARC rebels in an illegal roadblock, leaving one civilian dead, March 2002. REUTERS/Juan B. Diaz
46 Colombian police held prisoner by FARC rebels huddle in a boat as they are escorted by guerrillas from behind, near the end of a two-day river journey on their way to being freed in a unilateral release, June 2001. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
A Colombian soldier is carried by a Black Hawk helicopter in Puerto Siare, with bodies of FARC rebels killed in combat, August 2001. REUTERS/Jose Gomez
A Colombian policeman rests on his rifle after a battle against FARC rebels in Granada city, Antioquia province, December 2000. REUTERS/File
Friends of Andres Felipe Perez look at his coffin during his funeral in Buga's police headquarters, December 2001. Andres Felipe, a Colombian boy whose deathbed plea to see his father, kidnapped by FARC rebels, before dying of cancer touched the...more
An elderly woman lies on the road after being injured when a FARC rebel's weapon discharged in Paujil, February 2002. REUTERS/Jose Gomez
A Colombian police officer attempts to put out a truck fire set by FARC rebels in Dagua, Valle province, April 2003. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Colombian soldier looks at the bodies of FARC rebels killed in combat in La Plata, Huila province, July 2002. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
FARC rebels march through a guerrilla camp deep in the jungles of southern Colombia, June 2001. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Colombian police and peasants look at a truck burned by FARC rebels in Dagua, Valle province, April 2003. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Ingrid Betancourt, a French-Colombian politician kidnapped in February 2002, is seen in a video released by FARC in 2007. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Colombian rescue workers try to pull an ambulance from a riverbank after rebels blew up a bridge in San Rafael, Antioquia Province, February 2002. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Colombian police officers evacuate a body of a comrade fatally shot during a gun battle against FRC rebels in Toribio, April 2005. Three police officers and one girl were killed while 23 people, including eight police officers, were injured in the...more
Kidnapped Colombian army Captain Yesid Valero gestures in an undated video obtained by Reuters in July 2007. The video brought news for the first time in four years of the politicians, police and soldiers being held in jungle camps by guerrillas in...more
Demonstrators attend a protest against the FARC rebel group in Bogota, February 2008. Colombians took to the streets across the country and overseas in a huge protest to demand FARC guerrillas free hostages who have been held for years in secret...more
Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt smiles in the helicopter following a rescue operation in Colombia July 2008. Betancourt was rescued after more than six years in the jungle as a captive. REUTERS/Handout
A woman surveys the damage to her house after an attack on a nearby police station, blamed on FARC rebels, in Piendamo, November 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Colombian anti-drug policemen stand guard after burning a cocaine laboratory in Puerto Concordia, near Meta province, January 2012. Operation "Republica 73" was aimed at destroying labs that belonged to FARC rebels. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Colombian police search for the body of their colleague who was killed by a car bomb at a police station in Villa Rica, February 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
FARC members run during a battle with the Colombian Army in the mountains of Jambalo, in the province of Cauca, July 2012. Cauca province - known colloquially by soldiers as Cauca-kistan for the intensity of combat there - has been one of the hottest...more
Natalia, daughter of Colonel Cristian Flores of the Colombian police force, and relatives carry his portrait during a funeral at a religious center in Bogota, August 2012. Flores died in an attack by FARC rebels in the province of Valdivia,...more
Students participate in an evacuation drill, in the event that they are caught in a crossfire between the army and FARC rebels, at a school in Toribio, Cauca, September 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A police officer reacts amid the ruins of a police station which was destroyed by a bomb attack blamed on FARC rebels in the municipality of Inza in Cauca province, December 2013. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
