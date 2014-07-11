Colorado cattle drive

Cowboy David Thompson separates cattle from each other in a pen near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. The land where the cattle graze is leased from the Forest Service by third-generation rancher Steve Pargin. Several times a year, he and a crew led...more

Cowboy David Thompson separates cattle from each other in a pen near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. The land where the cattle graze is leased from the Forest Service by third-generation rancher Steve Pargin. Several times a year, he and a crew led by his head cowboy, David Thompson, spend a week or more herding cattle from mountain range to mountain range to prevent them from causing damage to fragile ecosystems by staying in a single area too long. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close