Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 17, 2013 | 9:05am EDT

Colorado flash floods

<p>Flood-destroyed trucks are reflected in flood waters in Longmont, Colorado September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Flood-destroyed trucks are reflected in flood waters in Longmont, Colorado September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Flood-destroyed trucks are reflected in flood waters in Longmont, Colorado September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
1 / 40
<p>Chris (L) and Shanda Roberson (C) carry a flood soaked antique trunk from their garage in Longmont, Colorado September 16, 2013, with son Rowen (R) looking on. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Chris (L) and Shanda Roberson (C) carry a flood soaked antique trunk from their garage in Longmont, Colorado September 16, 2013, with son Rowen (R) looking on. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Chris (L) and Shanda Roberson (C) carry a flood soaked antique trunk from their garage in Longmont, Colorado September 16, 2013, with son Rowen (R) looking on. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
2 / 40
<p>A couple walks across railroad tracks covered by flood debris in Longmont, Colorado September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A couple walks across railroad tracks covered by flood debris in Longmont, Colorado September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

A couple walks across railroad tracks covered by flood debris in Longmont, Colorado September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
3 / 40
<p>Shanda Roberson shovels flooded mud out of her garage in Longmont, Colorado September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Shanda Roberson shovels flooded mud out of her garage in Longmont, Colorado September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Shanda Roberson shovels flooded mud out of her garage in Longmont, Colorado September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
4 / 40
<p>Wendy Hoffenberg (L) helps Sophia Cornell up the side walk as rain starts getting heavier in Boulder, Colorado September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

Wendy Hoffenberg (L) helps Sophia Cornell up the side walk as rain starts getting heavier in Boulder, Colorado September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Wendy Hoffenberg (L) helps Sophia Cornell up the side walk as rain starts getting heavier in Boulder, Colorado September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
5 / 40
<p>An aerial photo of a flood-affected area of northern Colorado along the Big Thompson River which has been declared a federal disaster area is shown, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Capt. Darin Overstreet/U.S. Air National Guard</p>

An aerial photo of a flood-affected area of northern Colorado along the Big Thompson River which has been declared a federal disaster area is shown, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Capt. Darin Overstreet/U.S. Air National Guard

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

An aerial photo of a flood-affected area of northern Colorado along the Big Thompson River which has been declared a federal disaster area is shown, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Capt. Darin Overstreet/U.S. Air National Guard

Close
6 / 40
<p>Ed von Bleishert (L) and Scott Hoffenberg use sand bags and plastic sheeting to prevent a berm from washing out as water rise in heavy rain in Boulder, Colorado September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

Ed von Bleishert (L) and Scott Hoffenberg use sand bags and plastic sheeting to prevent a berm from washing out as water rise in heavy rain in Boulder, Colorado September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Ed von Bleishert (L) and Scott Hoffenberg use sand bags and plastic sheeting to prevent a berm from washing out as water rise in heavy rain in Boulder, Colorado September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
7 / 40
<p>Residents and children from Cal-Wood Education Center in Jamestown, Colorado await a rescue helicopter flown by the U.S. Air National Guard after severe flooding shut down major roads leading out of town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/U.S. Air National Guard/Staff Sgt. Nicole Manzanares</p>

Residents and children from Cal-Wood Education Center in Jamestown, Colorado await a rescue helicopter flown by the U.S. Air National Guard after severe flooding shut down major roads leading out of town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/U.S. Air National...more

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Residents and children from Cal-Wood Education Center in Jamestown, Colorado await a rescue helicopter flown by the U.S. Air National Guard after severe flooding shut down major roads leading out of town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/U.S. Air National Guard/Staff Sgt. Nicole Manzanares

Close
8 / 40
<p>Children from Cal-Wood Education Center in Jamestown, Colorado board a rescue helicopter flown by the U.S. Air National Guard after severe flooding shut down major roads leading out of town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/U.S. Air National Guard/Staff Sgt. Nicole Manzanares</p>

Children from Cal-Wood Education Center in Jamestown, Colorado board a rescue helicopter flown by the U.S. Air National Guard after severe flooding shut down major roads leading out of town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/U.S. Air National Guard/Staff...more

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Children from Cal-Wood Education Center in Jamestown, Colorado board a rescue helicopter flown by the U.S. Air National Guard after severe flooding shut down major roads leading out of town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/U.S. Air National Guard/Staff Sgt. Nicole Manzanares

Close
9 / 40
<p>A washed-out portion of the road to Jamestown, Colorado, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/U.S. Air National Guard/Staff Sgt. Nicole Manzanares/Handout via Reuters</p>

A washed-out portion of the road to Jamestown, Colorado, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/U.S. Air National Guard/Staff Sgt. Nicole Manzanares/Handout via Reuters

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

A washed-out portion of the road to Jamestown, Colorado, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/U.S. Air National Guard/Staff Sgt. Nicole Manzanares/Handout via Reuters

Close
10 / 40
<p>An aerial view of vehicles submerged in flood waters along the South Platte River near Greenley, Colorado September 14, 2013. REUTERS/John Wark</p>

An aerial view of vehicles submerged in flood waters along the South Platte River near Greenley, Colorado September 14, 2013. REUTERS/John Wark

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

An aerial view of vehicles submerged in flood waters along the South Platte River near Greenley, Colorado September 14, 2013. REUTERS/John Wark

Close
11 / 40
<p>A car is perched on a dirt bank in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A car is perched on a dirt bank in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

A car is perched on a dirt bank in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
12 / 40
<p>Main Street is seen covered with several feet of mud in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Main Street is seen covered with several feet of mud in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Main Street is seen covered with several feet of mud in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
13 / 40
<p>A destroyed house with furniture still intact inside is seen in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A destroyed house with furniture still intact inside is seen in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

A destroyed house with furniture still intact inside is seen in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
14 / 40
<p>Emil Motycka takes pictures of his flooded trucks in Longmont, Colorado, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Emil Motycka takes pictures of his flooded trucks in Longmont, Colorado, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Emil Motycka takes pictures of his flooded trucks in Longmont, Colorado, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
15 / 40
<p>A resident walks down the flood-destroyed Main Street in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A resident walks down the flood-destroyed Main Street in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

A resident walks down the flood-destroyed Main Street in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
16 / 40
<p>Neighbor Birdie Reznickek (R) passes a piece of wood from the ruined basement to Kate McCarthy, 11, as they work to clean up the flood damage in McCarthy's home on Qualla Drive in Boulder, Colorado September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

Neighbor Birdie Reznickek (R) passes a piece of wood from the ruined basement to Kate McCarthy, 11, as they work to clean up the flood damage in McCarthy's home on Qualla Drive in Boulder, Colorado September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell more

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Neighbor Birdie Reznickek (R) passes a piece of wood from the ruined basement to Kate McCarthy, 11, as they work to clean up the flood damage in McCarthy's home on Qualla Drive in Boulder, Colorado September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
17 / 40
<p>Heavy equipment work to clear the barely visible road, covered in 20 feet (6 meters) of mud, in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Heavy equipment work to clear the barely visible road, covered in 20 feet (6 meters) of mud, in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Heavy equipment work to clear the barely visible road, covered in 20 feet (6 meters) of mud, in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
18 / 40
<p>Residents are transported in a pickup truck to be evacuated by helicopter from Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Residents are transported in a pickup truck to be evacuated by helicopter from Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Residents are transported in a pickup truck to be evacuated by helicopter from Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
19 / 40
<p>A flood-destroyed car lies partially submerged in mud and debris in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A flood-destroyed car lies partially submerged in mud and debris in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

A flood-destroyed car lies partially submerged in mud and debris in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
20 / 40
<p>Boulder County workers look at a destroyed house in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Boulder County workers look at a destroyed house in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Boulder County workers look at a destroyed house in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
21 / 40
<p>Terri Walters works to pull baseboards and sheetrock from the studs in her basement after heavy rains caused flooding to reach 8-feet-deep in her home on Qualla Drive in Boulder, Colorado September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

Terri Walters works to pull baseboards and sheetrock from the studs in her basement after heavy rains caused flooding to reach 8-feet-deep in her home on Qualla Drive in Boulder, Colorado September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Terri Walters works to pull baseboards and sheetrock from the studs in her basement after heavy rains caused flooding to reach 8-feet-deep in her home on Qualla Drive in Boulder, Colorado September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
22 / 40
<p>An aerial view of a farm house surrounded by flood waters along the South Platte River near Greenley, Colorado September 14, 2013. REUTERS/John Wark</p>

An aerial view of a farm house surrounded by flood waters along the South Platte River near Greenley, Colorado September 14, 2013. REUTERS/John Wark

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

An aerial view of a farm house surrounded by flood waters along the South Platte River near Greenley, Colorado September 14, 2013. REUTERS/John Wark

Close
23 / 40
<p>The storm system that has brought flooding to towns in the foothills of the Rockies in central Colorado is seen in this National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite image taken around 16:15 EST (20:15 GMT) September 11, 2013. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout via Reuters</p>

The storm system that has brought flooding to towns in the foothills of the Rockies in central Colorado is seen in this National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite image taken around 16:15 EST (20:15 GMT) September 11, 2013....more

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

The storm system that has brought flooding to towns in the foothills of the Rockies in central Colorado is seen in this National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite image taken around 16:15 EST (20:15 GMT) September 11, 2013. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout via Reuters

Close
24 / 40
<p>Colorado National Guardsmen drive through floodwaters in Boulder County, Colorado in this handout picture provided by the Army National Guard and taken on September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sgt. Joseph K. Von Nida/Army National Guard/Handout via Reuters</p>

Colorado National Guardsmen drive through floodwaters in Boulder County, Colorado in this handout picture provided by the Army National Guard and taken on September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sgt. Joseph K. Von Nida/Army National Guard/Handout via Reuters more

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Colorado National Guardsmen drive through floodwaters in Boulder County, Colorado in this handout picture provided by the Army National Guard and taken on September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sgt. Joseph K. Von Nida/Army National Guard/Handout via Reuters

Close
25 / 40
<p>A home and car are stranded after a flash flood in Coal Creek destroyed the bridge near Golden, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A home and car are stranded after a flash flood in Coal Creek destroyed the bridge near Golden, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

A home and car are stranded after a flash flood in Coal Creek destroyed the bridge near Golden, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
26 / 40
<p>Colorado National Guardsmen respond to floods in Boulder County, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph K. VonNida/Army National Guard</p>

Colorado National Guardsmen respond to floods in Boulder County, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph K. VonNida/Army National Guard

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Colorado National Guardsmen respond to floods in Boulder County, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph K. VonNida/Army National Guard

Close
27 / 40
<p>A deer jumps over the sidewalk while moving through the flood damaged area in Boulder, Colorado, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

A deer jumps over the sidewalk while moving through the flood damaged area in Boulder, Colorado, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

A deer jumps over the sidewalk while moving through the flood damaged area in Boulder, Colorado, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
28 / 40
<p>Jake Bennett drops a sand bag down to help funnel water down a street as heavy rains cause severe flooding in Boulder, Colorado September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

Jake Bennett drops a sand bag down to help funnel water down a street as heavy rains cause severe flooding in Boulder, Colorado September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Jake Bennett drops a sand bag down to help funnel water down a street as heavy rains cause severe flooding in Boulder, Colorado September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
29 / 40
<p>Howard Palmer sweeps muddy water from his workshop after flood waters ran through heavy rains in Boulder, Colorado September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

Howard Palmer sweeps muddy water from his workshop after flood waters ran through heavy rains in Boulder, Colorado September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Howard Palmer sweeps muddy water from his workshop after flood waters ran through heavy rains in Boulder, Colorado September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
30 / 40
<p>Matthew Messner looks for a way to cross where water has over flowed the sidewalk from heavy rains in Boulder, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

Matthew Messner looks for a way to cross where water has over flowed the sidewalk from heavy rains in Boulder, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Matthew Messner looks for a way to cross where water has over flowed the sidewalk from heavy rains in Boulder, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
31 / 40
<p>Colorado National Guardsmen respond to floods in Boulder County, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph K. VonNida/Army National Guard</p>

Colorado National Guardsmen respond to floods in Boulder County, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph K. VonNida/Army National Guard

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Colorado National Guardsmen respond to floods in Boulder County, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph K. VonNida/Army National Guard

Close
32 / 40
<p>Water runs freely down Topaz Drive as heavy rains cause severe flooding in Boulder, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

Water runs freely down Topaz Drive as heavy rains cause severe flooding in Boulder, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Water runs freely down Topaz Drive as heavy rains cause severe flooding in Boulder, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
33 / 40
<p>Levin Sliker (L) and Elizabeth Aisenbrey (R) look over the water damage in their home after heavy rains caused flooding in Boulder, Colorado September 13, 2013. The National Guard on Friday evacuated a Colorado town cut off by raging floodwaters, while forecasters called for some let-up in record rains that have killed three people, washed out dams and swamped roads across the state. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)</p>

Levin Sliker (L) and Elizabeth Aisenbrey (R) look over the water damage in their home after heavy rains caused flooding in Boulder, Colorado September 13, 2013. The National Guard on Friday evacuated a Colorado town cut off by raging floodwaters,...more

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Levin Sliker (L) and Elizabeth Aisenbrey (R) look over the water damage in their home after heavy rains caused flooding in Boulder, Colorado September 13, 2013. The National Guard on Friday evacuated a Colorado town cut off by raging floodwaters, while forecasters called for some let-up in record rains that have killed three people, washed out dams and swamped roads across the state. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)

Close
34 / 40
<p>A man (requested his name not be used) tries to untangle debris that have been washed down to his home after severe flooding in Boulder, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

A man (requested his name not be used) tries to untangle debris that have been washed down to his home after severe flooding in Boulder, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

A man (requested his name not be used) tries to untangle debris that have been washed down to his home after severe flooding in Boulder, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
35 / 40
<p>A man walks by a flooded street corner after heavy rains in Boulder, Colorado September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

A man walks by a flooded street corner after heavy rains in Boulder, Colorado September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

A man walks by a flooded street corner after heavy rains in Boulder, Colorado September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
36 / 40
<p>Nick Carter shovels debris into a dike as heavy rains cause severe flooding in Boulder, Colorado September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

Nick Carter shovels debris into a dike as heavy rains cause severe flooding in Boulder, Colorado September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Nick Carter shovels debris into a dike as heavy rains cause severe flooding in Boulder, Colorado September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
37 / 40
<p>Tow crews work to assist stranded cars from South Boulder Road after heavy rains caused flooding in Boulder, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

Tow crews work to assist stranded cars from South Boulder Road after heavy rains caused flooding in Boulder, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Tow crews work to assist stranded cars from South Boulder Road after heavy rains caused flooding in Boulder, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
38 / 40
<p>A home is stranded after a flash flood in Coal Creek destroyed the bridge near Golden, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A home is stranded after a flash flood in Coal Creek destroyed the bridge near Golden, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

A home is stranded after a flash flood in Coal Creek destroyed the bridge near Golden, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
39 / 40
<p>Rich Luna tries to make a mud barrier in front of his house near 19th and Violet as heavy rains cause flooding in Boulder, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

Rich Luna tries to make a mud barrier in front of his house near 19th and Violet as heavy rains cause flooding in Boulder, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Rich Luna tries to make a mud barrier in front of his house near 19th and Violet as heavy rains cause flooding in Boulder, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Washington Navy Yard shooting

Washington Navy Yard shooting

Next Slideshows

Washington Navy Yard shooting

Washington Navy Yard shooting

Several are killed in a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard.

Sep 17 2013
China's women workforce

China's women workforce

Around a third of China's millions of rural-urban migrant workers are women. They also earn around a third less than their male equivalents.

Sep 16 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Sep 13 2013
Fur for sale

Fur for sale

Chongfu township is known as the biggest fur designing, researching, producing and exporting center in China. The township is the home of 1,469 fur companies.

Sep 13 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast