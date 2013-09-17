Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 17, 2013 | 3:20pm EDT

Colorado floods from above

<p>An aerial view shows a farm that lies flooded in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. Search-and-rescue teams bolstered by National Guard troops fanned out across Colorado's flood-stricken landscape, as a week of torrential rains blamed for eight deaths and the destruction of at least 1,600 homes finally gave way to sunny skies. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

An aerial view shows a farm that lies flooded in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. Search-and-rescue teams bolstered by National Guard troops fanned out across Colorado's flood-stricken landscape, as a week of torrential rains blamed for...more

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

An aerial view shows a farm that lies flooded in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. Search-and-rescue teams bolstered by National Guard troops fanned out across Colorado's flood-stricken landscape, as a week of torrential rains blamed for eight deaths and the destruction of at least 1,600 homes finally gave way to sunny skies. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
1 / 12
<p>Rows of vehicles lie flooded in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Rows of vehicles lie flooded in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Rows of vehicles lie flooded in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
2 / 12
<p>Oil storage tanks on a well pad lies toppled by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Oil storage tanks on a well pad lies toppled by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Oil storage tanks on a well pad lies toppled by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
3 / 12
<p>A road is cut in half by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A road is cut in half by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

A road is cut in half by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
4 / 12
<p>Portable buildings lie piled together by flooding in a town in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Portable buildings lie piled together by flooding in a town in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Portable buildings lie piled together by flooding in a town in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
5 / 12
<p>An oil well pad and a small herd of cows are surrounded by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

An oil well pad and a small herd of cows are surrounded by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

An oil well pad and a small herd of cows are surrounded by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
6 / 12
<p>An oil storage tank on a well pad lies toppled by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

An oil storage tank on a well pad lies toppled by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

An oil storage tank on a well pad lies toppled by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
7 / 12
<p>An oil well pad is surrounded by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

An oil well pad is surrounded by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

An oil well pad is surrounded by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
8 / 12
<p>Mobile homes lie flooded in a town in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Mobile homes lie flooded in a town in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Mobile homes lie flooded in a town in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
9 / 12
<p>An oil storage tank on a well pad lies toppled near portable buildings surrounded with flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

An oil storage tank on a well pad lies toppled near portable buildings surrounded with flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

An oil storage tank on a well pad lies toppled near portable buildings surrounded with flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
10 / 12
<p>An oil storage tank on a well pad lies toppled by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

An oil storage tank on a well pad lies toppled by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

An oil storage tank on a well pad lies toppled by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
11 / 12
<p>The South Platte river floods its banks in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

The South Platte river floods its banks in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

The South Platte river floods its banks in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Ethiopia's booming economy

Ethiopia's booming economy

Next Slideshows

Ethiopia's booming economy

Ethiopia's booming economy

Ethiopia is now sub-Saharan Africa's fifth biggest economy, leap-frogging next door Kenya and wooing investors from Sweden, Britain and China.

Sep 17 2013
Prince Harry: Polar explorer

Prince Harry: Polar explorer

After traveling to the Arctic, Prince Harry prepares to travel to the Antarctic region near the South Pole with wounded service personnel.

Sep 17 2013
Inside the Swiss military

Inside the Swiss military

Under current Swiss law, all able-bodied men are required to join the military. Switzerland will soon vote on whether to scrap its draft and switch to a...

Sep 17 2013
Colorado flash floods

Colorado flash floods

Flash floods have forced thousands to higher ground.

Sep 17 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast