Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 27, 2012 | 7:15pm EDT

Colorado mourns

<p>Theresa Hoover (L), mother of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik, hugs her son Wil at Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Amon/Pool </p>

Theresa Hoover (L), mother of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik, hugs her son Wil at Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Amon/Pool

Friday, July 27, 2012

Theresa Hoover (L), mother of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik, hugs her son Wil at Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Amon/Pool

Close
1 / 30
<p>Pallbearers escort the casket of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik to a hearse after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Pallbearers escort the casket of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik to a hearse after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

Pallbearers escort the casket of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik to a hearse after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
2 / 30
<p>Relatives and classmates of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik console each other after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Relatives and classmates of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik console each other after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

Relatives and classmates of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik console each other after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
3 / 30
<p>A mourner touches the hearse containing the casket of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

A mourner touches the hearse containing the casket of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

A mourner touches the hearse containing the casket of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
4 / 30
<p>Relatives and classmates of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik console each other after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Relatives and classmates of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik console each other after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

Relatives and classmates of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik console each other after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
5 / 30
<p>Lasamoa Cross (R), girlfriend of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik, is hugged by Boik's uncle David Hoover next to the hearse after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Lasamoa Cross (R), girlfriend of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik, is hugged by Boik's uncle David Hoover next to the hearse after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

Lasamoa Cross (R), girlfriend of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik, is hugged by Boik's uncle David Hoover next to the hearse after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
6 / 30
<p>The Century 16 movie theater where 12 were killed and dozens injured on July 20, 2012, is pictured in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

The Century 16 movie theater where 12 were killed and dozens injured on July 20, 2012, is pictured in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

The Century 16 movie theater where 12 were killed and dozens injured on July 20, 2012, is pictured in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
7 / 30
<p>James Vigil (C), cousin of massacre victim Micayla Medek, and Medek's sister Amanda (R) look at Micayla's casket after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

James Vigil (C), cousin of massacre victim Micayla Medek, and Medek's sister Amanda (R) look at Micayla's casket after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

James Vigil (C), cousin of massacre victim Micayla Medek, and Medek's sister Amanda (R) look at Micayla's casket after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
8 / 30
<p>Marlene Knobbe, grandmother of massacre victim Micayla Medek, follows her casket out of the church after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Marlene Knobbe, grandmother of massacre victim Micayla Medek, follows her casket out of the church after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

Marlene Knobbe, grandmother of massacre victim Micayla Medek, follows her casket out of the church after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
9 / 30
<p>Kailyn Vigil, second cousin of massacre victim Micayla Medek, is consoled after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Kailyn Vigil, second cousin of massacre victim Micayla Medek, is consoled after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

Kailyn Vigil, second cousin of massacre victim Micayla Medek, is consoled after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
10 / 30
<p>Attendees watch at the funeral of massacre victim Micayla Medek as her casket was loaded into a hearse after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Attendees watch at the funeral of massacre victim Micayla Medek as her casket was loaded into a hearse after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

Attendees watch at the funeral of massacre victim Micayla Medek as her casket was loaded into a hearse after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
11 / 30
<p>Amanda Medek, sister of massacre victim Micayla Medek, arrives for her sister's funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Amanda Medek, sister of massacre victim Micayla Medek, arrives for her sister's funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

Amanda Medek, sister of massacre victim Micayla Medek, arrives for her sister's funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
12 / 30
<p>A woman kneels at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A woman kneels at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

A woman kneels at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
13 / 30
<p>A Batman logo is covered in dirt left at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

A Batman logo is covered in dirt left at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

A Batman logo is covered in dirt left at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
14 / 30
<p>Aurora Colorado Chief of Police Dan Oates poses for a photo with residents at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting victims in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Aurora Colorado Chief of Police Dan Oates poses for a photo with residents at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting victims in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

Aurora Colorado Chief of Police Dan Oates poses for a photo with residents at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting victims in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
15 / 30
<p>A family portrait of shooting victim Gordon Cowden is seen behind a cross at a memorial site for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A family portrait of shooting victim Gordon Cowden is seen behind a cross at a memorial site for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

A family portrait of shooting victim Gordon Cowden is seen behind a cross at a memorial site for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
16 / 30
<p>Signs drawn on fabric are seen hanging from a tree at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Signs drawn on fabric are seen hanging from a tree at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

Signs drawn on fabric are seen hanging from a tree at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
17 / 30
<p>Paulina Cruz, 16, holds a candle at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Paulina Cruz, 16, holds a candle at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

Paulina Cruz, 16, holds a candle at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
18 / 30
<p>A mourner cries at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A mourner cries at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

A mourner cries at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
19 / 30
<p>Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. Residents of a Denver suburb mourned their dead on Sunday from a shooting rampage by a gunman who killed 12 people and wounded 58 after opening fire at a cinema showing the new Batman movie. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. Residents of a Denver suburb mourned their dead on Sunday from a shooting rampage by a gunman who killed...more

Friday, July 27, 2012

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. Residents of a Denver suburb mourned their dead on Sunday from a shooting rampage by a gunman who killed 12 people and wounded 58 after opening fire at a cinema showing the new Batman movie. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
20 / 30
<p>A cross is seen at a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A cross is seen at a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

A cross is seen at a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
21 / 30
<p>Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
22 / 30
<p>Denise Paba, who lost her 6-year-old niece Veronica Moser, cries during a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Denise Paba, who lost her 6-year-old niece Veronica Moser, cries during a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

Denise Paba, who lost her 6-year-old niece Veronica Moser, cries during a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
23 / 30
<p>People stand on a hillside behind a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

People stand on a hillside behind a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

People stand on a hillside behind a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
24 / 30
<p>Family members of those killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings carry posters honoring their relatives after a prayer vigil for the victims in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Family members of those killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings carry posters honoring their relatives after a prayer vigil for the victims in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

Family members of those killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings carry posters honoring their relatives after a prayer vigil for the victims in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
25 / 30
<p>A woman holds her hands in prayer during a morning mass remembering the victims of the movie theatre shootings, at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A woman holds her hands in prayer during a morning mass remembering the victims of the movie theatre shootings, at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

A woman holds her hands in prayer during a morning mass remembering the victims of the movie theatre shootings, at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
26 / 30
<p>Naomi Hicks (R) hugs a woman at a memorial for victims, behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Naomi Hicks (R) hugs a woman at a memorial for victims, behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

Naomi Hicks (R) hugs a woman at a memorial for victims, behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
27 / 30
<p>Students grieve as they leave a memorial honoring AJ Boik, who was killed when a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Students grieve as they leave a memorial honoring AJ Boik, who was killed when a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

Students grieve as they leave a memorial honoring AJ Boik, who was killed when a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
28 / 30
<p>Marietta Perkins prays during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Marietta Perkins prays during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

Marietta Perkins prays during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
29 / 30
<p>Flowers are seen in front of police tape behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Flowers are seen in front of police tape behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

Flowers are seen in front of police tape behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Tornado hits New York

Tornado hits New York

Next Slideshows

Tornado hits New York

Tornado hits New York

Severe thunderstorms spawned a tornado that touched down in Elmira, New York, damaging a mall and a local country club.

Jul 27 2012
Victim of Canadian killer buried

Victim of Canadian killer buried

Family members bury slain student Jun Lin, whose murder police believe was filmed and posted in a gruesome online video by small-time Canadian porn actor Luka...

Jul 26 2012
Beijing under water

Beijing under water

Beijing suffers its heaviest rains in sixty years.

Jul 26 2012
Mrs. Kim Jong-un

Mrs. Kim Jong-un

The North Korean leader ties the knot.

Jul 25 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast